Michelle Darmody: Here's how to cook with blackberries

Blackberry picking is a nice old tradition that is immortalised in Seamus Heaney’s poem about the inevitable passage of time.

If out picking yourself it is good to aim for the shiniest, blackest berries, ones that come off the stalk with ease.

It is also worth dressing for the occasion. Denim is good at warding off the thorny brambles, and a long sleeve top is very welcome, a dark-coloured one which will not stain too easily.