Darina Allen: Summer salads to keep sunshine on your plate

Understandably, this column is always written a little ahead of publication, so chances are it’ll be raining today but after all the glorious weather we’ve been having, there have been lots of requests for summer grills and salads including several for perennial favourites such as potato salad and, now that the Irish tomato season is underway, a really good tomato salad.
Potato, spring onion and nasturtium salad
For a classic potato salad, omit the nasturtium and substitute lots of spring onion and parsley instead.
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
900g (2lbs) freshly cooked potatoes - diced, allow about 1.1kg (2 1/2lbs) raw potatoes
1 tbsp chopped parsley
1 tbsp chopped chives or scallions or 2 teaspoons chopped onion
110ml (4fl oz) French Dressing
110ml (4fl oz) homemade Mayonnaise
salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
lots of nasturtium leaves and red, orange and yellow nasturtium flowers (75-110g/3 – 4oz)
Method
The potatoes should be boiled in their jackets and peeled, diced and measured while still hot. Mix immediately with onion, parsley, salt and freshly ground pepper.
Stir in the French dressing, allow to cool and finally add the mayonnaise. Toss in the coarsely chopped nasturtium leaves and two thirds of the flowers. Scatter the remaining nasturtium flowers on top of the salad.
Best served fresh but keeps well for about 2 days.
Note: This potato salad is also delicious without mayonnaise. Potato salad may be used as a base for other salads, e.g. add cubes of chorizo, cooked mussels or cockles or even diced cucumber.
Heirloom tomato salad with basil, olive oil and honey
An easy and tasty salad — perfect for during Irish tomato season.
Servings6
Preparation Time 15 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
8 very ripe heirloom tomatoes
salt and freshly ground pepper
2 tbsp lemon juice
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp pure Irish honey
10-12 leaves of fresh basil
Method
Cut the tomatoes into a variety of shapes - 5mm (1/4 inch) thick slices or quarters or eighths depending on size. Sprinkle with salt and freshly ground pepper.
Squeeze the lemon juice over the tomatoes. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and honey. Add the 'torn' basil leaves, toss gently.
Taste for seasoning and correct if necessary.
Chicken Shawarma flatbreads with yoghurt
Perfect for entertaining.
Servings4
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 45 mins
Total Time 1 hours 5 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Middle Eastern
Ingredients
For the chicken
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp sumac
1/4 tsp roasted and ground cumin
juice of 1/2 lemon
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves
1/2 tsp chilli flakes
6 boneless chicken thighs
For the yoghurt raita
200g (7oz) labneh or thick natural yoghurt
1 tsp sumac
juice of 1/2 lemon
1 small tsp honey
1 tbsp fresh mint, leaves chopped
To Serve
4 flatbreads
1 little Gem lettuces
1/2 cucumber, cubed
sumac
2 tbsp pomegranate seeds
fresh coriander, chopped
Method
Combine all of the ingredients for the chicken in a bowl. Toss until coated, then marinate for at least 15 minutes or a couple of hours if possible.
Whisk all of the ingredients together for the yoghurt raita. Season with salt and pepper. Taste and tweak if necessary…
Preheat a barbeque or griddle pan to a high heat. Cook the chicken for 5-6 mins on each side until nicely charred on the outside but juicy in the centre.
To serve, grill the flatbreads for a minute or two on each side. Slather each generously with yoghurt raita, sprinkle on a quarter of the cucumber dice.
Add a piece of chicken and sprinkle with sumac, pomegranate seeds and fresh coriander. Fold over and serve immediately.
An extensive programme of food related events has been devised by Ellie O’Byrne and food historian Regina Sexton with Anne Boddaert, Ellen Whelan and Eimear Marley of Crawford Art Gallery. Visitors will be offered talks, tours and some surprising activities such as potato growing, creating edible art and viewing Crawford Collection inspired biscuits to name a few. The exhibition is now open and will run until early November.
- For more information, see www.crawfordartgallery.ie
A date for your diary…
Taking place on September 16-18, the Vitamin Sea Festival includes exciting collaborations with the local food and beverage industry, guest hosts, outdoor activities such as sea-side excursions, local craft markets and taste trails, including a local produce market plus much more to celebrate the vibrant coastal community within Tramore.
Tickets go on sale on August 2.
- For more information, see www.vitaminseafestival.ie