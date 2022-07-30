Michelle Darmody: How to use oats for summer baking

Oats are one of Ireland’s wonderful edible assets. They are inexpensive, healthy and can be very tasty. Oats, in various forms, have been a staple in the Irish diet for centuries, having been brought to the island by the ancient Celts. As a grain it tolerates rain quite well, so is very suited to our climate.

We eat porridge year-round in our family. I sometimes veer towards granola and yoghurt for a few days, or some toast and marmalade, but inevitably by the end of the week I revert back to a bowl of creamy porridge.