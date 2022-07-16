Derval O'Rourke: Exercise can revolutionise our pelvic health

One of the best parts of my work life is meeting and chatting to people who are really passionate about what they do. I met Aoife Ní Eochaidh, a physiotherapist specialising in pelvic health, a few months ago. I was blown away by the work she is doing and asked her to write about it in this column. The response to Aoife’s column has been incredible and this week I’m doing a follow-up with her. Here’s what Aoife has to say about our pelvic health:

“We all know the dreadful feeling of needing the bathroom suddenly to empty the bladder while having coffee with friends or while out shopping and how humiliating and embarrassing it is to be caught short and leak urine. Imagine the awful feeling of an overwhelming urge to empty your bladder or needing to cough or sneeze and not making it to the bathroom in time and leaking urine.