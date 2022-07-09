Derval O'Rourke: Five healthy habits that will make a difference in your daily life 

Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 02:05
Derval O'Rourke

I recently attended the 150th national athletics championships. I was there in two roles. Firstly I was working as an analyst with RTÉ and secondly, I was coaching an athlete who was competing. Being at the national championships and seeing so many fit and healthy athletes made me realise how important the simple things are each day.

Whether you are trying to win a national medal or simply live well there are easy ways to make yourself feel good. This week I’m going to give you some great tips on how to do this and also a really simple bake recipe to help you get the right start to the day.

Spending two days at the national athletics championships was in many ways a step back in time for me. The championships took place in Morton Stadium Santry, a venue that I competed at and trained at for a decade. Wandering around I couldn’t help but smile at the way athletes prepare for a national championship and how they approach their day. Whether they were running, throwing or jumping there were lots of healthy habits on display all around the venue.

Here are my 5 healthy habits for everyone to try:

1) Prepare your breakfast the night before. Some soaked porridge oats are delicious with some berries, and they can be eaten hot or cold if you need to eat them on the go. Lay the table the night before if you have young children, this is a great time saver in the morning.

2) Super Sunday – Plan your meals ahead of time. I saw loads of athletes with containers filled with delicious looking meals. This takes planning. I use Sunday to plan ahead and figure out what will help me eat well and feel well in the days ahead.

3) Stretch everyday. Our bodies are made to move and incorporating a quick stretch into your everyday life will really help you. Seeing the amount of stretching that athletes do on race day would really advocate for spending a few minutes each day stretching your body!

4) Music for your mood. Everywhere I looked at the national athletics championships I saw athletes wearing headphones and going through their routines while listening to music. A 2016 study showed that music could boost mood and wellbeing. It is well worth spending time listening to music and noting if that has a positive impact on your mood.

5) It’s good to talk. At a sports event there are so many different emotions, some people are winning and some are losing whilst others are just really happy to be there. I notice lots of athletes finding quiet places to have a chat with each other or a coach. Regardless of how your day is going, it’s always good to talk. It was really lovely to see so many people supporting each other and taking the time to have a chat is a really simple way to create a positive impact on your day. We don’t all need to be athletes to spend time each day taking care of ourselves. Find the simple ways that help you to feel good each day.

Summer Berry Bake

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

Here's a really simple bake recipe to help you get the right start to the day.

Summer Berry Bake

Servings

16

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

12 mins

Total Time

27 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 300g summer berries

  • 1 tbsp chia seeds

  • 100g butter, plus extra for greasing

  • 150g clear honey

  • 400g rolled oats

  • 100g ground almonds

Method

  1. Pre heat the oven to 180°C.

  2. Simply add the berries to a saucepan over medium-high heat. The fruit should quickly begin to warm up and break down. Add the chia seeds. Then you can mash it with a spoon or with a potato masher until it reaches your desired consistency. I still like my jam being completely smooth. Set the jam aside.

  3. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter and honey with a pinch of salt. Take off the heat, then stir in the oats, ground almonds and almond extract. Mix until they are coated in the butter and honey mixture.

  4. Press half the oat mix in an even layer in the baking tray. Spread the mashed raspberries on top, then spoon the remaining oats on top and smooth with the back of a spoon. Bake for 12-14 mins or until golden. Remove from the oven and leave to cool before slicing into 16.

