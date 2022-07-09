Michelle Darmody: My best chocolate mint recipes, perfect for people who love After Eights

Dark chocolate works well with mint, milk chocolate not so much. The bitterness of the dark chocolate tends to mingle better with the freshness of the mint. I personally prefer peppermint as an accompaniment to chocolate rather than spearmint, but you could use either. There is more menthol naturally present in peppermint, so it has a sharper, less subtle flavour. It is this menthol that gives you that distinctive cooling sensation when you eat anything that is mint flavoured.

Crème de menthe is a quaintly old-fashioned liqueur which is used in the after-dinner dessert. This bright green, viscous drink is traditionally served over ice or used to make a Grasshopper cocktail. It has a good balance of flavour for this dessert, and as with the drink, the dessert is best served very cold.

When making the no bake slices it is advisable to allow each layer to cool completely before adding the next, to prevent them from blending together. You can even do one or two layers the day before if it makes life easier. A little dash of the mint essence can also be added to the chocolate layer on top if you really like a minty freshness. Similarly with the cookies, you can add more or less for the mint flavour depending on your preference. Be careful though, a little drop can be quite powerful. The essence will last a few years in your cupboard if it is stored away from light, and the bottle is tightly sealed.





Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies

Servings 16
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Dessert

Ingredients

125g dark chocolate, broken into small even size pieces

125g soft butter

1 tsp peppermint extract

110g golden caster sugar

30g cocoa powder, sieved

150g plain flour

1 tsp bread soda, sieved

1 egg

To decorate:

125g dark chocolate, broken into small even size pieces

1 tsp peppermint extract - optional Method Melt the chocolate and then set aside to cool – it should be near room temperature but not cooled so much that it resets. Line two large flat baking trays with parchment and pre heat your oven to 170°C. Beat the butter, peppermint extract and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the melted chocolate. Mix the cocoa powder, flour and bread soda together then combine these with the butter mixture. Use two soupspoons to put blobs of the mixture onto your prepared trays. I usually make about 16. Bake for about 15 minutes until beginning to set but still a little soft. Once cool enough to handle place on a wire rack to cool completely. Melt the chocolate and add the mint if you like your cookies to be particularly minty or omit it if you just want a hint of mint. Dip each cookie into the melted chocolate, shake off any excess and then leave to harden.

Crème de Menthe after-dinner dessert

Servings 4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Dessert

Ingredients

300mls cream

250g mascarpone

1 tbsp caster sugar

2 tbsp crème de menthe liqueur

100g dark chocolate shavings Method Place everything except the dark chocolate into a large bowl and whisk until light and fluffy. Place into the fridge to set. Serve completely chilled with the dark chocolate shavings sprinkled on top.