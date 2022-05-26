Michelle Dermody: Sweet and Salty are a perfect pair 

A tiny bit of salt is necessary in almost all baking. It is funny, you will miss if it is not there but may not be able to put your finger on what is lacking. Salt brings out the other flavours in a recipe enhancing the overall taste. In bread it does more than that, by working in conjunction with the gluten in the flour, it adds firmness and helps the dough to rise and expand.

In Ireland, our butter is nicely salted, which means we do not need to add extra salt when using it. However, some baking recipes require a little more salt than usual. These are recipes that treat salt as an ingredient, or flavour in itself, rather than a back note. Salted caramel, miso popcorn, dark chocolate with a sprinkling of sea salt are all delicious examples.

I am biased towards sea salt. I always choose it over table salt. It has a more distinct flavour and is a natural product with traces of minerals, and it does not contain anti-caking agents. It is more expensive to buy but it lasts quite a while, a small pinch can add a lot of zing to cooking, as well as baking.

Miso is a great ingredient to have in the kitchen and here it is used to add a salty note to some almond cookies. It is made from fermenting either soybeans, rice or barley and has a rich umami flavour that is prevalent in much of Japanese cooking

Almond Miso Cookies recipe by:Michelle Darmody Servings 10 Preparation Time  60 mins Cooking Time  15 mins Total Time  1 hours 15 mins Course  Dessert Ingredients 70g of almond butter

70g of miso paste

110g of soft butter

225g of brown sugar

1 egg, lightly beaten

225g of plain flour

1 tsp of baking powder, sieved

1 tbs of slivered almonds Method Beat the almond butter, miso, butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add in the egg slowly and make sure it is completely combined. Stir in the flour and baking powder and also combine these well. Roll the dough into a fat log and wrap in parchment. Place into the fridge to cool for at least an hour. Pre heat your oven to 180 degrees and line two large flat baking trays with parchment. Slice the dough into even slices and press some slivered almonds on top of each slice. Place them onto your prepared trays, leaving a little room between each one. Bake for about 15 minutes until golden. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack to cool completely.