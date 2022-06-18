Derval O'Rourke: If you can't stand the heat…it’s too hot!

School is finishing up and it is officially summertime. This summer will be different for me, for the past few years I’ve spent chunks of the summer filming the TV show Ireland’s Fittest Family. I recently made the decision to take the summer off from that work and spend my time with the kids and doing my own work with Derval.ie. This week I’ll share my summer tips and I also have a great tasty lunch that you can bring with you to the beach!
Here’s a really interesting fact for you. Did you know that by the time your brain tells you that you’re thirsty, you are already on the road to being dehydrated? When we are dehydrated, we can’t think straight, often we get headaches, our concentration drops and if it goes on too long, we can even faint. This is why drinking small amounts often is the key to your summer being much easier. The heat can really affect our mood even more so than the cold. With the cold, we can keep adding layers until we feel warm. With the heat, there’s only so many layers we can take off and yet still feel too hot!
Most of us love the sun but from experience I know how our smallies can sometimes struggle with the heat even if they are having too much fun to realise it! My kids are 3 and 6, they are at a really magical age but also one where reasoning often doesn’t work.
Here’s five tips that I find helpful with the kids in summertime:
Keep drinks bottles at the ready and try to encourage sipping through the day. Particularly on those days when it’s hot and the kids are distracted by playing.
Try to keep their room dark. This will help to keep the room cooler if they nap and also might help them get up a little later in the mornings.
A bowl of ice in any room will naturally reduce the temperature in the room!
Freeze some squeezable yoghurts or smoothie cartons, they’re a great way to cool them down.
I apply sunscreen to my kids' faces using a makeup brush and they are much happier for me to do it that way.
A list of 5 products I love during summer:
A hooded towel, I have ones for the kids and for me.
Cooler bag, it’s well worth investing in a good durable cooler bag.
A sunhat, I started wearing a sunhat a couple of years ago and honestly could not be without it now.
A beach tent, whether you want it for naps, snacks or a break from the sun is a great purchase
Suncream, it almost goes without saying but a good quality suncream for all the family is essential.
Here's to a lovely few weeks ahead and fingers crossed the sun will shine.
Get out into the sunshine and enjoy the good weather. We have it for such a short amount of time, so make the most of it. The hoovering can wait!
Early or late is the secret to exercise in the summer. Get up early for a walk or wait until the sun goes down. Making sure you drink plenty of water before, during and after. You will notice the difference!
Asian Turkey Stir Fry
This turkey stir fry is lean, delicious, and only takes 15 minutes!
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Asian
Ingredients
1 tsp olive oil
2 turkey breasts, cooked
½ Packet Asian Stir Fry mix
juice 1 lime , plus extra wedges for serving
1 tsp chilli powder
1 tbsp fish sauce
1 lime, juiced
1 Packet straight to wok noodles
handful coriander , roughly chopped
Method
Heat the oil in a non-stick pan add the turkey and the stir fry mix
Stir in the lime juice, chilli powder and fish sauce, then cook for 7 minutes, stir regularly.
Stir in the noodles and mix well, cook for 2 minutes.
Serve with the coriander and enjoy.