Five crowd-pleasing barbecue classics to try this weekend

If you're thinking of getting the barbecue out this weekend, why not try some of these tasty options
From steak, salmon and chicken- here are five classics to try on the barbecue this bank holiday weekend.

Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 08:00

BBQ Steak

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

This is the steak I prepare myself during the summer months.

Servings

2

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

6 mins

Total Time

11 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

American

Ingredients

  • 2 steaks of your choice

  • For the marinade:

  • 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

  • 1 tsp crushed ginger

  • 2 tsp crushed garlic

  • 2 tbsp orange juice

  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

  • Salt and black pepper, to taste

Method

  1. Add the steak and all the marinade ingredients to a bowl.

  2. Marinate for at least 1 hour.

  3. In the meantime, set the BBQ up.

  4. Cook for 4 minutes on high heat, turning regularly and basting with the remaining marinade.

  5. Rest on a high grill off the flame for a further 3 minutes.

  6. Once cooked, serve with sides of your choice and enjoy.

Salmon and prawn skewers

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

For a light summertime supper that combines sharp peppers, courgette and chunks of salmon, try these skewers oven-roasted or on the barbecue

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 500g salmon, diced

  • 16 large tiger prawns, peeled and deveined

  • 1 yellow pepper, chopped into large chunks

  • 1 courgette, coined

  • 8 long wooden/metal skewers, soaked in water

  • 3 tbsp rapeseed oil

  • 1 lemon, juiced

  • 1tsp sea salt

  • 1tsp cracked black pepper

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C or light the barbecue.

  2. Load the skewers with the fish, prawns and vegetables, ensuring everyone gets the same amount in a small bowl. Whisk together the oil, lemon, salt and pepper dressing.

  3. Brush the skewers with the dressing.

  4. If you're cooking in the oven: Place the skewers on a lightly greased tray and cook in the oven for 10-15 minutes. Turn the skewers halfway through to ensure even cooking and brush with more dressing.

  5. If you're using a barbecue: Place the skewers on the barbecue and cook for 10-15 minutes. Continuously marinade with dressing and turn regularly so they don’t stick to the grill.

Marinated barbecue chicken

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

Hot or cold, this chicken is the perfect protein to plan your summer meals around

Servings

4

Preparation Time

1 hours 5 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

1 hours 25 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 2 chicken fillets

  • For the chicken marinade:

  • 1 tbsp dark soy 

  • ½ tsp crushed garlic 

  • 2 tsp Moroccan spice seasoning 

  • 2 tsp dried tarragon 

  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil 

  • juice of 1 lemon 

  • 2 tsp maple syrup 

Method

  1. Add the chicken and all the marinade ingredients to a bowl.

  2. Marinate for at least 1 hour.

  3. In the meantime, set the barbecue up.

  4. Cook over a hot barbeque for 4 minutes on each side, basting the meat with the leftover marinade. 

  5. Always check the chicken is properly cooked and that the juices run clear before serving Once cooked, serve with sides of your choice and enjoy.

Chargrilled barbecue pizza

recipe by:Darina Allen

Surprisingly easy to make and perfect for kids to decorate with toppings, these chargrilled pizzas are the perfect supper for a lazy summer evening

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

9 mins

Total Time

19 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Italian

Ingredients

  • 150g pizza dough

  • 175g Mozzarella cheese, grated 

  • 3 tbsp olive oil

  • 295ml tomato fondue

  • 2 tbsp annual marjoram,  freshly chopped

  • 1 tbsp Parmesan, grated

  • 170g pepperoni, thinly sliced (optional)

  • For the dough:

  • 680gstrong white flour or 600g (1¼lb) strong white flour and 110g (4oz) rye flour

  • 50g butter

  • 1 packet fast-acting yeast

  • 2 level tsp salt

  • 15g sugar

  • 2-4 tbsp olive oil

  • 450–500ml lukewarm water — more if needed

Method

  1. Sprinkle the grated Mozzarella with extra virgin olive oil.

  2. Heat a Weber-style barbeque to medium hot.

  3. Roll the pizza dough into a 30cm (12-16 inch) rectangle, about 5mm (¼ inch) thick.

  4. Lay the rectangle of dough on the hot rack. Cover and cook for 4–5 minutes until nicely cooked and marked on the underside. Flip over. Spread an even layer of warm tomato fondue on the cooked surface. Sprinkle with chopped annual marjoram and a few slices of pepperoni (optional). Sprinkle generously with a mix of grated Mozzarella and Parmesan. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and some cracked pepper, drizzle with olive oil. Cover the barbeque and continue to cook for 5-6 minutes or until the topping is bubbling and the pizza base is fully cooked.

  5. Transfer to a chopping board, sprinkle with fresh basil leaves, drizzle with a little more olive oil, cut into squares and serve immediately.

Barbecued mackerel

recipe by:Currabinny Cooks

On a hot summer's day, what could be more delicious than fresh, lightly seasoned fish grilled on the barbecue

Servings

2

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

6 mins

Total Time

21 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 2 whole mackerel

  • 1 lemon

  • 8-10 sprigs of thyme

  • salt

  • pepper

  • olive oil

Method

  1. Using a sharp filleting knife, make an incision behind both pectoral fins behind the head of the fish. Flip the fish onto its belly and cut the head off, straight through the backbone. Throw the head away or keep for a fish stock, you could even use them as bait to catch other fish.

  2. Slice down the backbone of the fish’s body, dragging the knife as close to it as possible.

  3. Keeping the knife hugging the backbone as you continue to cut away the fillet from the bone. Repeat this on the other side until both fillets are removed.

  4. Use a tweezers to remove the pin-bones from the middle of each fillet. Rinse the fillets with cold water and pat dry with kitchen paper.

  5. Turn your barbecue on while you prepare the fillets, putting the grill over the hot coals.

  6. Rub some olive oil into the skin of the fish and season well with salt and pepper on both sides. Cut the lemon in half and slice one half into a few rounds. Squeeze the other half over the mackerel fillets.

  7. Drizzle some olive oil over the hot grill and arrange the sprigs of thyme as a sort of bed on the grill. Place the mackerel fillets skin side down on the thyme sprigs. The sprigs will likely burn and even catch fire but this will all add to the smoky aroma you want the meat to absorb.

  8. After 3-4 minutes turn the fillets over and cook for a further 3 or 4 minutes until the flesh has turned grey white.

