Five crowd-pleasing barbecue classics to try this weekend

BBQ Steak
This is the steak I prepare myself during the summer months.
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 6 mins
Total Time 11 mins
Course Main
Cuisine American
Ingredients
2 steaks of your choice
For the marinade:
2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
1 tsp crushed ginger
2 tsp crushed garlic
2 tbsp orange juice
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Salt and black pepper, to taste
Method
Add the steak and all the marinade ingredients to a bowl.
Marinate for at least 1 hour.
In the meantime, set the BBQ up.
Cook for 4 minutes on high heat, turning regularly and basting with the remaining marinade.
Rest on a high grill off the flame for a further 3 minutes.
Once cooked, serve with sides of your choice and enjoy.
Salmon and prawn skewers
For a light summertime supper that combines sharp peppers, courgette and chunks of salmon, try these skewers oven-roasted or on the barbecue
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
500g salmon, diced
16 large tiger prawns, peeled and deveined
1 yellow pepper, chopped into large chunks
1 courgette, coined
8 long wooden/metal skewers, soaked in water
3 tbsp rapeseed oil
1 lemon, juiced
1tsp sea salt
1tsp cracked black pepper
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C or light the barbecue.
Load the skewers with the fish, prawns and vegetables, ensuring everyone gets the same amount in a small bowl. Whisk together the oil, lemon, salt and pepper dressing.
Brush the skewers with the dressing.
If you're cooking in the oven: Place the skewers on a lightly greased tray and cook in the oven for 10-15 minutes. Turn the skewers halfway through to ensure even cooking and brush with more dressing.
If you're using a barbecue: Place the skewers on the barbecue and cook for 10-15 minutes. Continuously marinade with dressing and turn regularly so they don’t stick to the grill.
Marinated barbecue chicken
Hot or cold, this chicken is the perfect protein to plan your summer meals around
Servings4
Preparation Time 1 hours 5 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 1 hours 25 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2 chicken fillets
For the chicken marinade:
1 tbsp dark soy
½ tsp crushed garlic
2 tsp Moroccan spice seasoning
2 tsp dried tarragon
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
juice of 1 lemon
2 tsp maple syrup
Method
Add the chicken and all the marinade ingredients to a bowl.
Marinate for at least 1 hour.
In the meantime, set the barbecue up.
Cook over a hot barbeque for 4 minutes on each side, basting the meat with the leftover marinade.
Always check the chicken is properly cooked and that the juices run clear before serving Once cooked, serve with sides of your choice and enjoy.
Chargrilled barbecue pizza
Surprisingly easy to make and perfect for kids to decorate with toppings, these chargrilled pizzas are the perfect supper for a lazy summer evening
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 9 mins
Total Time 19 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Italian
Ingredients
150g pizza dough
175g Mozzarella cheese, grated
3 tbsp olive oil
295ml tomato fondue
2 tbsp annual marjoram, freshly chopped
1 tbsp Parmesan, grated
170g pepperoni, thinly sliced (optional)
For the dough:
680gstrong white flour or 600g (1¼lb) strong white flour and 110g (4oz) rye flour
50g butter
1 packet fast-acting yeast
2 level tsp salt
15g sugar
2-4 tbsp olive oil
450–500ml lukewarm water — more if needed
Method
Sprinkle the grated Mozzarella with extra virgin olive oil.
Heat a Weber-style barbeque to medium hot.
Roll the pizza dough into a 30cm (12-16 inch) rectangle, about 5mm (¼ inch) thick.
Lay the rectangle of dough on the hot rack. Cover and cook for 4–5 minutes until nicely cooked and marked on the underside. Flip over. Spread an even layer of warm tomato fondue on the cooked surface. Sprinkle with chopped annual marjoram and a few slices of pepperoni (optional). Sprinkle generously with a mix of grated Mozzarella and Parmesan. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and some cracked pepper, drizzle with olive oil. Cover the barbeque and continue to cook for 5-6 minutes or until the topping is bubbling and the pizza base is fully cooked.
Transfer to a chopping board, sprinkle with fresh basil leaves, drizzle with a little more olive oil, cut into squares and serve immediately.
Barbecued mackerel
On a hot summer's day, what could be more delicious than fresh, lightly seasoned fish grilled on the barbecue
Servings2
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 6 mins
Total Time 21 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2 whole mackerel
1 lemon
8-10 sprigs of thyme
salt
pepper
olive oil
Method
Using a sharp filleting knife, make an incision behind both pectoral fins behind the head of the fish. Flip the fish onto its belly and cut the head off, straight through the backbone. Throw the head away or keep for a fish stock, you could even use them as bait to catch other fish.
Slice down the backbone of the fish’s body, dragging the knife as close to it as possible.
Keeping the knife hugging the backbone as you continue to cut away the fillet from the bone. Repeat this on the other side until both fillets are removed.
Use a tweezers to remove the pin-bones from the middle of each fillet. Rinse the fillets with cold water and pat dry with kitchen paper.
Turn your barbecue on while you prepare the fillets, putting the grill over the hot coals.
Rub some olive oil into the skin of the fish and season well with salt and pepper on both sides. Cut the lemon in half and slice one half into a few rounds. Squeeze the other half over the mackerel fillets.
Drizzle some olive oil over the hot grill and arrange the sprigs of thyme as a sort of bed on the grill. Place the mackerel fillets skin side down on the thyme sprigs. The sprigs will likely burn and even catch fire but this will all add to the smoky aroma you want the meat to absorb.
After 3-4 minutes turn the fillets over and cook for a further 3 or 4 minutes until the flesh has turned grey white.