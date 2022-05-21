Menu: New urban market garden in Cork; and check out the dawn chorus at Longueville House

My Goodness Foods urban market garden
The Menu recalls receiving communications from Indie Füde, a fledgling young Belfast-based online food business way back in 2014, as they took their first steps in spreading the gospel of grub north of the border. So to see them now crowned Blas na hÉireann Producers’ Champion for 2022 is an indication of just how superbly business partners Laura Bradley and Johnny McDowell have fared in the intervening years in promoting the very best of independent Irish food producers, the same people who nominate the Producer’s Champion each year.