Menu: New urban market garden in Cork; and check out the dawn chorus at Longueville House

My Goodness Foods urban market garden

The Menu timed his arrival to perfection the other week to miss out on all the heavy labour and turn up as the bow was all but tied on the Cork Urban Soil Project’s splendid effort to create an urban market garden. This is based outside the Marina Business Park HQ of one of Ireland’s most progressive food businesses, My Goodness Foods. It uses soil made from the collection of month’s of compostable food waste and packaging converted in a giant anaerobic digester — a process that takes just weeks, from waste to soil.

The Menu promises to bring further detail in the near future as this is the type of initiative that should be replicated on a national scale, considering an estimated 60% of Irish food waste still ends up in landfill.

Dawn Chorus at Longueville House

Longueville House returns with its annual Dawn Chorus weekend package, combining the beautiful natural world with fine fare.

Longueville House, in North Cork, is a comforting treasure and is one of the original and best of the Irish country homes that changed forever the Irish hospitality landscape.

The 11th annual Dawn Chorus Walk offers an excellent opportunity to experience its charms, including a 4.30am walk through the 400-acre estate guided by ornithologist Calvin Jones.

The overall package includes two nights of an always lovely four-course set dinner, B&B and the Dawn Chorus event.

Go bananas for Cream of the Crop zero-waste food products

Cream Of The Crop, makers of zero waste food products using surplus ingredients that would otherwise end up in landfill, have teamed up with Fyffes. Each month Fyffes will donate up to two tonnes of perfectly ripe yet rejected bananas (that Fyffes would otherwise have converted into biofuel) — these bananas are perfectly fine other than meeting ‘stringent specification criteria’, of the supermarkets.

The giant retail multiples’ ‘specification criteria’ is, of course, the cause of far too much global food waste each year as produce is rejected for being too ‘ugly’. Giselle Makinde’s pioneering Cream of the Crop food business aims to save 24 tonnes of food waste annually that would otherwise have gone to landfill.

To achieve this year’s ambitious targets, Giselle has launched a kickstarter.com crowdfunding campaign (until June 16) to raise €14,500 — Bananitas: Made With Surplus Bananas.

This is to help purchase specialist equipment and launch a brand new zero waste snack, Bananitas, healthy dried banana bites coated in 70% dark chocolate, to be available for nationwide delivery.

Farewell to Square Table in Blarney

The Menu was far from alone in feeling huge disappointment on learning that Blarney’s Square Table is shutting up for good, due to unfortunate personal circumstances.

Sisters Patricia and Martina Cronin ran this lovely little venue on one corner of the square in Blarney Village.

Tricia ran front-of-house with such charm and aplomb, it felt as if you were being welcomed into her own home and in many ways, it was.

In the kitchen, Tricia’s twin, Martina, was a veteran of three very fine kitchens, (Ciaran Scully’s Bayview, Ross Lewis’ Chapter One, and Graham Neville). Martina learned well from her three mentors, sourcing superbly, always employing local, seasonal produce and delivering on the plate, unshowy yet quite delicious food.

They are now winding down, including a commendable offer to redeem outstanding gift vouchers and while The Menu wishes them well for the immediate future, he also can’t help feeling the Cronin sisters are not quite done and dearly hopes they get to stage an ‘encore’ in future years ahead.

Well-deserved honours for Indie Füde online food

Laura Bradley and Johnny McDowell of Indie Füde.

The Menu recalls receiving communications from Indie Füde, a fledgling young Belfast-based online food business way back in 2014, as they took their first steps in spreading the gospel of grub north of the border. So to see them now crowned Blas na hÉireann Producers’ Champion for 2022 is an indication of just how superbly business partners Laura Bradley and Johnny McDowell have fared in the intervening years in promoting the very best of independent Irish food producers, the same people who nominate the Producer’s Champion each year.

So successful have the pair been that in 2018 they moved to a larger retail premises and in 2020 opened The Cheese Edition, dedicated to the best of Irish farmhouse cheese. They now stock more than 700 independent Irish specialty food products and continue with a huge online offering to boot.

TODAY’S SPECIAL

The Menu and his Progeny are most partial to a cup of hot chocolate on cold winter nights and almost equally partial to a cup of hot chocolate on hot summer nights. Dublin-based Spoond has a very tasty little kit, offering young Irish-Japanese woman Emi Takakura’s two hot chocolates.

The Menu’s pick for the table this week, Spoond Hot Chocolate, is also available in very becoming gift packs, including very pretty ceramic hot chocolate cups.

Malted Milk Chocolate is a real crowd-pleaser for the younger set, straightforward sweetness; while the Dark Milk Chocolate has just a tad more bite and both have a hint of salt to amplify flavours. The Menu’s preferred option was to blend both equally and then top with chocolate shavings and some whipped cream.

The kit comes with two lovely little ceramic cups in which to serve a mini-hit of chocolatey pampering but The Menu instead consigned them to espresso duties for who in their right mind could restrict themselves to such a paltry serving of Spoond!