Derval O'Rourke: How to make my vegetarian enchilada recipe in only forty minutes

Summer is well and truly on the way and with this in mind, it’s time we have a little chat with ourselves about feeling confident. Food-wise I have a great recipe for you today that will lean into getting lots of vegetables and colour onto your dinner plate.

The word confidence, by definition, is a state of being clear-headed. When I started working in the area of healthy lifestyle, it was never to give people a quick how-to guide on losing a crazy amount of weight in a short space of time. It wasn’t about the ‘transformations’: I wanted to give people a safe place to be, where they could nourish their bodies with great food, exercise within their own schedule and find others who support and cheer each other on and even have some fun! I’ve learned a lot from people since I started working in this area and today let me share some ways that might help you feel confident.

Share all your wins even the small ones

We are so quick to tell people what we are bad at but slow to share what we are good at and our small wins in life. One of the key ways people have told me that they have grown in confidence is by sharing their small wins. In my work, it’s done through our online community group. I’m amazed every day as I watch complete strangers online share their week with one another, their goals, their challenges and their triumphs. Don’t be afraid to articulate the good stuff.

Life is short, wear the togs

With summer soon upon us there is often an anxiety around beachwear. Whether you are planning on braving the Irish sea or have your sights on sunnier climates, being comfortable on your holidays is really important. For those of us that have kids, please try to remember that they don’t care what you look like in togs — they really care that you are splashing around in the water with them. So whatever it takes for you to get those togs on and be in the moment please try to do that.

Get into the photograph

This is a point that really had an impact on me when confidence coach Sharon Huggard made it. Her experience was that there are loads of us who avoid being in the photographs that capture our lives because they do not feel confident enough to get in them. Don’t wait for your idea of what’s perfect to enjoy your life every day. Get into those photographs and be present in your life. You are capturing your life, be in it. So that moment of doubt you have, push it to the side and put yourself in the picture

Other people's opinions of you are none of your business

I swear, the older I get, the less and less I concern myself with other people’s opinions of me. Also, people are taking far less notice of you than you think. So whether that is sharing online or getting into your togs on the beach, do things because you want to feel good about yourself. Don’t avoid things for fear of opinions.

If not now, then when?

If we have learned anything over the past two years, it is that nothing is guaranteed. You wouldn’t wait to drive a car until you had a brand new car, would you? Of course not. Don’t wait for an ideal that may never exist. Do the things now and tell yourself you are ready.

Mindfulness Tip: Plan a day trip out and for that time, practice being present at that time. Dress comfortably and have fun.

Exercise Tip: Show the stairs who’s boss — do 5 reps together every day.

Vegetarian enchiladas recipe by:Derval O'Rourke Easy, healthy and delicious. I love making this dinner during the week Servings 2 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  30 mins Total Time  40 mins Course  Main Cuisine  Mexican Ingredients 1 ripe avocado, peeled and cubed

a handful of mint leaves, chopped

juice of 1 lime

2 tbsp olive oil

½ red onion, finely chopped

1 courgette, sliced into strips

2 red peppers, sliced into strips

30g fajita spice mix (homemade or shop-bought)

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 tortilla wraps

60ml tomato passata

50g Cheddar, grated (optional, remove for vegan or use vegan approved option)

2 tbsp Greek yoghurt, to serve (optional, remove for vegan or use vegan approved option) Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4. Use a fork to mash the avocado, mint and lime juice in a small bowl and set aside. Heat the olive oil in a pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook for about 10 minutes, until softened. Add the peppers, courgette, spice mix and garlic and cook for 3–5 minutes, then set aside. Divide the avocado mixture between the two tortillas, spreading it into an even layer. Add a layer of passata, followed by a layer of peppers and courgette mixture. Neatly roll each tortilla, then place them side by side in an ovenproof dish. Sprinkle the Cheddar over and place in the oven. Bake for 15–20 minutes. Divide the enchiladas between warmed serving plates and top each one with a dollop of Greek yoghurt.