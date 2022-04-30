Currabinny Cooks: How to make the easiest ever tiramisu and our potato salad secret 

It has been a very busy few weeks for us Currabinny lads. I have been putting the finishing touches to the menu for our upcoming food truck and James has started a new podcast called ‘What Did You Eat This Week’ where he interviews friends, family and a few famous faces on what they put in their gobs in the past week.
In the most recent episode, James sat down to chat to everyone’s favourite home cook extraordinaire, Guy Sinnott (If you haven’t been tuning in to his delicious home cooking creations I urge you all to give him a follow). In the podcast, Guy was hitting home the importance of using the correct type of potato for the dish you want to cook. If your potato salad is falling apart or your gratin is turning to mush, you may be using the wrong type of potato.
As a general rule, most potatoes tend to fall into one of two categories; floury or waxy. Waxy potatoes hold their shape and have a firm bite, so they’re great for salads or simply boiled and dressed with butter. Floury potatoes, on the other hand, fluff up when they’re cooked, making them perfect for chips, roast potatoes or baking. But there are varieties that fall in the centre, holding both waxy and firm qualities. These make great all-rounders and tend to have the creamy consistency needed for a smooth mash.
Roosters are Ireland's undisputed dominant potato, accounting for 70% of all potatoes in Ireland. They are generally thought of as an all-rounder, but I would caution that there is probably a better variety more specific to what you need amongst the lesser-used types of potato. Golden Wonders and Kerr’s Pink are both brilliant floury potatoes which are packed full of flavour but they are delicate and will fall apart if boiled, it is therefore far better to steam them. For chips and roasties, Maris Pipers are king, holding their shape, while staying floury within.
For a gratin, if you can find a Désirée potato, they work perfectly — being creamy and versatile with a floury middle that doesn’t fall apart.
For waxy potatoes, the standard new or baby potatoes are usually perfect but there are more exciting options out there. Ballymakenny farm outside of Droghade grows some of the most amazing heritage varieties in Ireland.
Here are two classic potato recipes showing how to use a floury and waxy type of potato, plus a surprise dessert recipe from a friend.
Easiest ever tiramisu
This perfect tiramisu was created by my friend Annie
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine Italian
Ingredients
600ml double cream
250g mascarpone
100mls marsala fortified wine (you can alternatively use baileys if you wish)
5 tbsp golden caster sugar
300mls strong coffee
200g sponge fingers
75g good dark chocolate
2 tsp (roughly) cocoa powder
Method
Whisk the double cream, mascarpone, marsala and caster sugar together until combined like a thick whipped cream. Lightly dip the sponge fingers into the strong coffee, making sure they don’t get too soggy (sometimes Annie adds more booze to the coffee when she’s in the mood).
Layer the sponge fingers in a large glass bowl with cream on top, repeating until you reach the top. Grate the chocolate and sieve the cocoa powder on top.
Simple and delicious.
Potato and celeriac gratin
Celeriac and potato are a match made in heaven.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 1 hours 30 mins
Total Time 1 hours 40 mins
Course Side
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
500g floury potatoes such as Kerr’s Pink, Désirée or Maris Piper
Half a small celeriac, peeled
2 fat cloves of garlic, crushed
400ml double cream
Sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper
Method
- Preheat the oven to 160°C.
Peel the potatoes and then cut into thin slices. Do the same with the celeriac. Place the slices in a mixing bowl with the crushed garlic, cream and sea salt and black pepper. Mix everything around so that everything is coated.
Layer the slices as evenly as possible in a medium-sized casserole dish. Pour any residual cream left in the mixing bowl over the potatoes.
Place in the oven for around 1.5 hours, pressing the slices down every so often so that everything is submerged in cream. Turn the temperature up to 200°C for the last 15 minutes. Take it out when it is golden brown and bubbling.
Pea and potato salad
This is such a gorgeous little potato salad — perfect for having in the middle of the table for a sunny spring lunch or dinner.
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Side
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
500g waxy potatoes/ new potatoes/ baby potatoes
Rapeseed oil
4 tsp apple cider vinegar
1 tsp Dijon mustard
2 tspcelery seeds
150g fresh peas, podded
4 tbsp good mayonnaise
Big handful of mint leaves, roughly chopped
Sea salt and black pepper
Method
Wash the potatoes and cut them in such a way that they are all roughly of similar size. Bring a large pan of boiling salted water to the boil and tip in the potatoes. Cook for around 10-15 minutes until a knife goes through them but not long enough that they go mushy. Drain the potatoes and leave to the side in a large bowl.
Mix together 2 tablespoons of rapeseed oil with the cider vinegar, Dijon mustard and mayonnaise with a good pinch of sea salt and black pepper. Stir this into the potatoes along with the celery seeds. Blanch the peas in boiling salted water for just under 2 minutes and drain. Arrange the saucy potatoes on a serving platter and sprinkle the peas over them. Lastly, garnish liberally with roughly chopped mint leaves.