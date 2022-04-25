Pippa O'Connor Ormond expands empire with 'confident but not cocky' Irish vodka brand

The serial entrepreneur owns a successful lifestyle brand and is a co-founder of Up Cosmetics
Pippa O'Connor Ormond has invested in new Irish vodka brand Istil 38. Picture: David Keane

Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 10:43
Ciara McDonnell

Never one to sit on her laurels, Pippa O'Connor Ormond has spread her reach beyond fashion and beauty by investing in Irish start up vodka brand, Istil 38. 

Taking on the role of Creative Director at the brand, O'Connor Ormond brings serious retail chops to the business, with a hugely successful lifestyle brand behind her. 

Her fashion brand POCO by Pippa began with jeans and now includes coats, joggers, sweatshirts, t-shirts, pyjamas and even trainers. She has an ongoing collaboration with cashmere designer Lucy Nagle and is co-founder of Up Cosmetics. Not to mention her 421,000 followers on social media. 

O'Connor Ormond is joined by drinks industry veterans Shane Davey, Niall O'Dwyer and John Reynolds to front a drinks brand that describes itself as "confident but not cocky" and "premium but not pretentious".

Distilled in a copper pot to create a smooth, rounded, full-flavoured vodka, which, according to the brand, gives it "an unsurpassed quality of liquid". Quadruple distilled, the vodka is reduced to 38% alcohol using water from the Boyne. The brand is offering three flavours in its first phase: classic, vanilla and pink berries.

Of the launch, Pippa said "I'm incredibly excited for my new role of Creative Director for Istil 38. There is one hell of a team behind this brand, so I feel honoured to be a part of it."

Istil 38 is a socially conscious brand, pledging 5c from every bottle sold to help plant sustainable forests in the countries that it is sold in. The bottle was chosen for its shape and weight in order to create less C02 emissions and the company is committed to being carbon neutral from its beginnings. 

