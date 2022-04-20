Life Hack: Barbecue cleaning tips to get your grill ready for summer

With summer on the horizon and another long weekend imminent, it’s time to get your barbecue sparkling before your first cook-up of the year. After a long winter, your grill probably needs some TLC, and the experts at Landmann have shared some tip tips to get it looking brand new. Their advice will ensure your barbecue is cleaned properly, giving it a longer life and ensuring it is ready to use at a moment's notice.

It is better to clean your grill while it is hot – though carefully to make sure you don’t burn yourself. Wipe away the mess with a damp cloth while it is still warm. Cover the grill with well-soaked newspaper, close the lid and leave it for an hour. The wet newspaper will steam the grease away making it easy to wipe clean.

You should wait until the charcoal is completely cool before trying to throw it away - but you should empty the ash as soon as it is chilled before wiping clean with a little damp kitchen roll.

Use a good cleaning spray. Alternatively, a 50/50 water and white vinegar mix will do the trick too.

If you have stuck-on grease and stubborn stains, mix bicarbonate of soda with a drop of water and put it on stubborn marks and scrub the area with a good cleaning brush. Another alternative trick is to use an onion to remove stuck-on food. While the grill is still warm, spear an onion with a fork and rub it over the hot bars. The water in the onion steam will clean the grill. another food-themed hack is to cover a grill and utensils in coffee. The acid in the coffee will loosen the caked-on dirt and make it easier to clean.

After being neglected all winter, the exterior of your barbecue could do with some attention. Use hot soapy water to wipe it clean and buff with a dry cloth to keep it mark-free. If you find rust on your grill, soak it in a mixture of salt and vinegar overnight and then wipe clean to have it looking good as new.

This summer, make sure you maintain your grill and keep it clean to make life easier when it is called upon again next year. Give it a good scrub after every use so your grill will last longer. You should also use a BBQ cover to keep it protected against the elements and prevent rust.

While barbecuing, you should be conscious about how you dispose of fat, oil and grease. Never pour them down the sink. You can gather them into newspaper and wait until it cools before putting them in the bin. You can also mix cooking oil with an absorbent material like cat litter or coffee grounds before disposing of it.