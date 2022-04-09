Michelle Darmody: Chocolate pretzel nest cupcakes and a centrepiece for your Easter feast

The run-up to Easter is a beautiful time of year: the daffodils are still up, and a cut-grass scent is beginning to fill the air evoking the coming summer months. It can also be a time of excessive chocolate consumption, so if you are baking it might be nice to try a fresher, citrusy dessert, such as the Orange Blossom Cake or the Lemon Marzipan Squares. Of course, there is one Easter chocolate recipe included, just for good measure.

The origins of marzipan are extremely contested, some stating it was invented to ward off starvation during a famine in Germany in the 1400s, others say it was first recorded in the Far East, then made its way to the Arab nations where orange blossom water and rose were often added. Either way the confection is now used widely across the globe. It is made from sugar and ground, blanched almonds, usually with the addition of egg yolk to bind them. You can make your own or there are several good varieties available in shops. It can be rolled and cut with a cookie cutter then lightly baked or shaped into decorative fruits. In the recipe here, it is added to the cake batter where it melts and combines during baking.

If you are making the Orange Blossom Cake, it is best to refrain from using a knife to remove it from the tin, as this can tear up the exterior of the cake and also scratch the lining of your bundt tin. A rubber spatula works best. If you are nervous about getting the cake out, you can cover the exposed top of the tin with a tea towel that has been soaked in very hot water then squeezed out. Leave it over the tin until it is cool and the steam should help loosen the cake.

Easter orange blossom cake recipe by:Michelle Darmody This citrussy celebration cake is the perfect centrepiece for Easter Servings 8 Preparation Time  20 mins Cooking Time  60 mins Total Time  1 hours 20 mins Course  Baking Cuisine  Italian Ingredients 250g soft butter

Zest 4 oranges

300g golden caster sugar

4 eggs, lightly beaten

300g self raising flour

1 tbsp orange blossom water

140ml orange juice

For the icing:

50g icing sugar

2 tsp orange blossom water

1 tsp butter

Zest 1 orange

Method Carefully grease with a pastry brush dipped into oil and flour your Bundt tin and preheat your oven to. Beat butter, zest and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs slowly one at a time. Slowly mix in the flour, orange blossom water and juice. Scoop the mixture into your tin and bake for about an hour or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool in the tin for 10 minutes then place a wire rack on top of the tin and gently flip it over. You may have to jiggle the cake a little to remove it. Use a rubber spatula to gently ease it out. Allow to cool completely on the wire rack. To make the icing: stir the orange blossom water and icing sugar together, stir in the buttermilk and zest and drizzle onto the cake.

Chocolate pretzel nests recipe by:Michelle Darmody Easter cupcakes with a deliciously crunchy top Servings 12 Preparation Time  20 mins Cooking Time  15 mins Total Time  35 mins Course  Baking Cuisine  Irish Ingredients For the buns:

225g soft butter

220g golden caster sugar

210g self-raising flour

1 tsp vanilla

15g cocoa powder

For the chocolate pretzel nests:

100g dark chocolate, broken into small even-sized pieces

45g thin salted pretzels, broken into sticks

For the buttercream:

75g soft butter

100g icing sugar

50g cocoa powder

1 tsp vanilla

1 tbsp milk Method Preheat your oven to 180°C and place bun cases into a 12-hole bun tin. Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, slowly add in the eggs. Add the flour, vanilla and cocoa and combine well making sure to scrape the sides. Spoon the mixture between the bun cases and bake for about 15 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack to cool completely. To make the pretzel nests: melt the chocolate in a heatproof dish over a saucepan of boiling water. Remove the chocolate from the heat and stir in the pretzels making sure to coat them all. Grease a bun tin with some melted butter or oil. Scoop the chocolate mixture between the holes in the bun tin and spread it out so that it rises around the side of each hole. Allow to cool then place into the fridge to firm up. You can gently pry them out once they have solidified. This step can be done ahead of time and the nests stored for a few days until you are ready for them. To make the icing: whip the butter, cocoa and sugar in a large bowl until very soft, pale and fluffy. Add the vanilla and milk and continue beating until combined. Spread the butter cream on the cooled buns and sit a pretzel nest on top of each one. Fill the nests with eggs if you wish.