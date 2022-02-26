Darina Allen: Get cosy this weekend with an apple cake and brown butter icing 

It all happened so suddenly in the end. I'm not sure about you but I’m still trying to come to terms with the ‘new normal’. I seem to be holding my breath, afraid that if I wake up, I’ll find that we are still in the midst of the pandemic and ‘opening up’ is just a dream.

In fact, those two years have almost become a blur, I seem to have blocked out the rollercoaster of experiences we endured to keep our business going and our team employed. I’m having to make a list of all the extra things we did here at the Ballymaloe Cookery School pre-Covid – afternoon demonstrations were open to the public, school tours to visit artisan producers, guests for lunch, garden and kitchen interns, gap year students, Slow Food events, garden tours, children’s farm walks, guest chefs, pop-pp dinners, the Ballymaloe Lit Fest, oh and I almost forgot the long table dinner in the glasshouses.