Michelle Darmody: Irish Cream liqueur takes this chocolate roulade to a new level

If you love the taste of Baileys then these Irish Cream liqueur truffles are for you
Chocolate roulade with whipped Irish Cream liqueur is the perfect dessert for a special occasion. 

Sat, 19 Feb, 2022 - 06:00
Michelle Darmody

Irish Cream liqueur is delicious whether you drink it on its own, shake it into a cocktail or add a dash to a hot chocolate. It is particularly good used in an Affogato; added to espresso and poured over vanilla ice cream.

For some reason, I only seem to reach for the liqueur in the run-up to Christmas, which means a bottle is often left sitting open for months. While it does last quite well, I do try and add it to baking and desserts to use it up and free up space in the cupboards.

If you are baking with the Irish Cream liqueur the alcohol will burn off, but it will last in the cheesecake and in the filling for the chocolate roulade, so these are for the adult family members. If you would like to make the truffles without the alcohol kick, you can add the liqueur to the cream as it is heating so that it evaporates.

Chocolate roulade with whipped Irish Cream liqueur

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Luxurious and rich, Irish Cream adds an extra layer of deliciousness to this roulade

Servings

8

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

35 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • For the roulade:

  • 6 eggs, separated

  • 170g golden caster sugar

  • 180g dark chocolate, broken into very small even sized pieces

  • 1 tsp vanilla

  • 2 tbsp cocoa powder, sieved

  • For the filling:

  • 250g ricotta

  • 20g icing sugar

  • 30ml Baileys

  • 20g hazelnuts, toasted and finely chopped

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a Swiss roll tin with baking parchment.

  2. To make the roulade, whisk the egg whites with half of the sugar until stiff peaks form.

  3. Melt the chocolate over a saucepan of simmering water and set aside to cool.

  4. Whisk the egg yolks, with the other half of the sugar and the vanilla until the whisk leaves a trace in the mixture. Fold the cooled chocolate into the mixture along with the cocoa powder. Gently fold in the egg whites a quarter at a time.

  5. Scoop the mixture into your prepared tin and bake for about 25 minutes, until firm to touch. Once cool enough to handle turn out onto a damp tea towel. Allow to cool completely

  6. To make the filling whip the ricotta, icing sugar and Baileys until smooth. Stir in the hazelnuts.

  7. Spread the filling onto the cooled roulade. It is nicer to have the shinier side exposed so the filling is spread on the side that was face down in the tin. Leave about an inch all around the sides as the mixture will spread as you roll the roulade. With one of the short edges facing you, gently roll the roulade into a sausage shape, using the tea towel to help you on each turn. Sprinkle more hazel nuts or flaked chocolate over the top if you wish and serve.

Irish Cream liqueur truffles

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Fabulous as a gift or served after dinner

Servings

15

Preparation Time

20 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 180ml cream

  • 200g dark chocolate, broken into small even-sized pieces

  • 25g soft butter

  • 20mls Baileys or another Irish Cream Liqueur

  • 1 tbsp cocoa powder

Method

  1. Heat the cream to shivering, which is just before it boils. Use a heavy-based saucepan and a low heat.

  2. Turn off the heat and stir in the chocolate and butter until smooth. Add in the Irish Cream Liqueur and stir it well.

  3. Pour the mixture into a bowl and once it has cooled place it into the fridge to solidify.

  4. To make the truffles, dip a teaspoon in warm water and scoop a generous spoonful of the mixture into the palm of your hand. Roll the mixture into a ball and then roll it in the cocoa powder. Put onto a plate, and when you have made all the truffles place into the fridge until serving.

