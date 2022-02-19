Michelle Darmody: Irish Cream liqueur takes this chocolate roulade to a new level

Irish Cream liqueur is delicious whether you drink it on its own, shake it into a cocktail or add a dash to a hot chocolate. It is particularly good used in an Affogato; added to espresso and poured over vanilla ice cream.

For some reason, I only seem to reach for the liqueur in the run-up to Christmas, which means a bottle is often left sitting open for months. While it does last quite well, I do try and add it to baking and desserts to use it up and free up space in the cupboards.