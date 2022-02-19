Darina Allen: A Persian-inspired chickpea stew with seasonal root vegetables

Potatoes are, of course, a powerhouse of nutrients, but also carrots, parsnips and swedes are inexpensive and produce so many delicious, nutritious and amazing dishes.

Not just comforting favourites — after all, who doesn’t love a time-honoured carrot and parsnip mash with lots of chopped parsley and a big dollop of butter. But have you been roasting your carrots? I’ve been roasting roots in a myriad of different ways, not just a tray of diced vegetables, delicious as they can be when flavoured with gutsy winter herbs, anointed with a good olive oil, and most importantly, served immediately. Roast vegetables lose their charm very quickly when left to get wizened in a warming oven.