7 Valentine's dinner ideas that look like you made a major effort... but really didn't

Steak and watercress salad with chimichurri
The key to the perfect chimichurri is making saltwater salmuera to act as a preservative and flavour enhancer for the steak and peppery watercress
Servings2
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
500g hanger steak
thyme leaves
oregano, finely chopped
sea salt
black pepper
olive oil
For the salad:
large bunch of watercress, larger stalks discarded, washed
chopped mixed herbs (tarragon, rosemary, thyme, parsley, coriander)
200g tomatoes, sliced or quartered
olive oil
For the chimichurri:
250ml boiled water
1 tbsp sea salt
large bunch of parsley, finely chopped
leaves from 3-4 sprigs of oregano, finely chopped
leaves from 3-5 sprigs of thyme
leaves from 1 sprig of rosemary, minced
4 spring onions, finely sliced
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 green chilli, deseeded and finely diced
4 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp red wine vinegar
Method
To make the chimichurri, boil the water, mix the salt in well and leave to cool.
Mix together all the other ingredients in a medium-sized mixing bowl.
Pour the cooled saltwater solution over them and transfer to a sterilised jar. Leave to infuse in the fridge overnight. Slice into thin strips before use.
Rub the thyme and oregano all over the steak along with the sea salt, pepper, and a little olive oil.
Leave to marinate for an hour or so.
Heat a griddle pan, skillet or frying pan on medium-high heat and add the steak slices to the pan. Cook until it is to your own personal liking but make sure it gets a nice sear. Remove from heat while you assemble the rest of the salad.
On a serving platter, arrange the watercress, drizzle with olive oil, and scatter through a few chopped herbs along with the tomatoes.
Place the sliced steak pieces on top.
Drizzle plenty of the chimichurri over and serve while the steak is still nice and warm.
Rather special chicken and herb casserole
An all-in-one dish to cook and serve. Sage was often used as a dried herb in recipes but now it is readily available fresh and is simple to grow. It comes with either green or purple leaves – they both taste the same.
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 10 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
250g (9oz) dry cured bacon, snipped into small pieces
2 large onions, chopped
8 skinless chicken thighs, bone in
2 tbsp sunflower oil
30g plain flour
150ml hot chicken stock
150ml dry white wine
2 large sprigs of thyme
Small bunch of sage, 6 leaves removed for garnish
2 bay leaves
200g (7oz) small chestnut mushrooms, quartered
100g (4oz) full-fat creme fraiche
A knob of butter
Small bunch of parsley, chopped
Method
Preheat the oven to 160°C/140°C fan/Gas 3.
Place the bacon in a large non-stick ovenproof frying pan or flameproof casserole and fry over a medium heat for a few minutes to render out the fat. Add the onions and continue to fry until the bacon is brown at the edges. Transfer the bacon and onions to a plate using a slotted spoon and set aside.
Lightly season the chicken. Place the oil in the unwashed dish, add the chicken and brown over a high heat, turning once. Transfer to the plate with the bacon and onions.
Scatter the flour into the dish (adding a little more oil, if needed) and stir to combine. Gradually incorporate the hot stock, whisking, and allow to thicken. Pour in the wine and return the bacon, onions and chicken to the pan. Stir well, add the thyme sprigs, sage sprigs and bay leaves. The sauce will be quite thick at this stage. Bring to the boil, season well with salt and black pepper and cover. Transfer to the oven for 30 minutes.
Remove the dish from the oven and add the mushrooms and creme fraiche. Stir well and return to the oven for a further 15–20 minutes, until the chicken is tender.
Meanwhile, heat the butter in a small pan over a medium heat. Add the whole sage leaves and fry until crisp.
Remove the bay leaves, thyme and sage sprigs from the casserole and discard (some leaves will have fallen off to flavour the casserole). Stir in the parsley and serve with the crisp sage leaves on top.
Mary’s tips
Can be made up to a day ahead. Add the crème fraîche and mushrooms when reheating.
Freezes well.
From Love to Cook by Mary Berry published by BBC Books
Mushroom risotto
Everyone needs to be able to whip up a risotto, comfort food at its best and a base for so many good things, from exotic mushrooms, crispy pork lardons or kale to foraged nettles
Servings6
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Italian
Ingredients
1 – 1.3 litres (1 ¾ – 2 ¼ pints) chicken or vegetable stock
50g (2oz) butter
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 onion, finely chopped
400g (14oz) risotto rice, such as Arborio, Carnaroli, or Vialone Nano
50g (2oz) freshly grated Parmesan cheese or a mixture of Parmesan and Pecorino
sea salt
225–350g (8–12oz) a selection of sliced and sautéed mushrooms (lion’s mane, chestnut, oyster, porcini, chanterelles)
Method
First, bring the stock to the boil, reduce the heat and keep it at a gentle simmer. Melt half the butter in a heavy-bottomed saucepan with the oil, add the onion, cover and sweat over a gentle heat for 4–5 minutes until soft but not coloured.
Add the rice and stir until well coated. Cook for a minute or so and then add 150ml (5fl oz) of the simmering stock, stir continuously, and as soon as the liquid is absorbed add another 150ml (5fl oz) of stock. Continue to cook, stirring constantly. The heat should be brisk, but on the other hand, if it’s too hot the rice will be soft outside but still chewy inside. If it’s too slow, the rice will be gluey. It’s difficult to know which is worse, so the trick is to regulate the heat so that the rice bubbles continuously.
The risotto should take 25–30 minutes to cook.
After about 20 minutes, add the stock about four tablespoons at a time. I use a small ladle. Watch it very carefully from there on. The risotto is done when the rice is cooked but is still ever so slightly al dente. It should be soft and creamy and quite loose, rather than thick. The moment you are happy with the texture, add in the well-seasoned hot sautéed mushrooms, stir in the remaining butter and Parmesan, taste and add more salt if necessary. Serve immediately on hot plates.
Alternatively , you can pre-cook the rice for finishing later. After about 10 minutes of cooking, taste a grain or two between your teeth. It should be firm, slightly gritty, definitely undercooked but not completely raw. Remove the risotto from the saucepan and spread it out on a flat dish to cool as quickly as possible. The rice can be reheated later with some of the remaining stock and the cooking and finishing of the risotto can be completed. Risotto does not benefit from hanging around – the texture should be really soft and flowing.
Korean fried chicken bowls
Super-crispy chicken bathed in a sauce made spicy by the addition of gochujang, Korea’s famous spice paste
Servings4
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 60 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
For the chicken:
250ml (1 cup) buttermilk
8 free-range chicken thighs (bone in and skin on), cut into bite-sized pieces
100g (3½oz) cornflakes
85g (3oz) plain (all-purpose) flour
2 tsp chilli powder
2 tsp garlic powder
Sunflower oil spray
For the sauce:
8 cloves of garlic, finely grated
1 large thumb-sized piece of ginger, finely grated
6tbsp light soy sauce
70g (2 ½oz) gochujang (Korean chilli paste)
4 tbsp rice wine vinegar
1 tbsp sesame oil
2 tbsp dark brown sugar
For the bowls:
250g (9oz) sticky rice, cooked
½ head red cabbage, thinly sliced
6 spring onions (scallions), thinly sliced
Handful of radishes, finely sliced
1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds
A good handful of coriander leaves
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Preheat the oven to 200˚C/180˚C fan/400˚F/Gas 6.
In a large bowl, mix the buttermilk with a generous season of sea salt and ground black pepper. Add the chicken to the bowl and marinate for at least 30 minutes. Set aside.
Pour the cornflakes in a large freezer bag and crush them with a rolling pin to a coarse powder. Add the flour, chilli and garlic powders to the bag along with salt and pepper. Seal the bag and shake the mix until combined.
Pour the dry mix into a large wide shallow bowl. One by one using tongs, dip each marinated chicken piece (shaking off any excess) in the dry mix until coated on all sides.
Arrange the chicken on a baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly spritz with sunflower oil spray. Cook in the oven for 30 minutes or until the chicken is cooked and crispy, turning halfway through to make sure they’re golden on all sides.
While the chicken cooks, prepare the sauce. In a small saucepan whisk together the garlic, ginger, soy sauce, gochujang, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil and brown sugar.
Place the saucepan over a medium heat and bring to a low simmer, cooking until the sugar is just dissolved – about three minutes. Set aside.
Once the chicken has cooked, brush with the sauce.
Assemble serving bowls with the sticky rice, cabbage, spring onions, radishes, chicken pieces, sesame seeds and plenty of coriander. Drizzle with more of the spicy sauce as needed.
Recipe from Everyday Cook by Donal Skehan, published by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £25. Available now.
Cheesy tomato and aubergine bake
This dish gives you so many options for dinner. It’s delicious by itself or served alongside some chicken, fish or couscous. If you want a freezer-friendly version, just leave out the egg topping but cook everything else as normal
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 27 mins
Total Time 37 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2 aubergines, cut lengthways into thin slices
olive oil
salt
pepper
2 onions, finely chopped
5 garlic cloves, crushed
1 tin of chopped tomatoes
2 tbsp tomato purée
handful of basil leaves, torn
3 eggs, beaten
30g Mozzarella, sliced
1 tbsp Parmesan, grated
Method
Preheat the oven to 160°C. Lightly brush both sides of the aubergine slices with olive oil and season well. Divide the aubergine slices between two baking trays and bake for 12 minutes, turning once during cooking.
Meanwhile, heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a large pan on a medium heat. Add the onions and cook for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and tomato purée.
Remove the aubergine slices from the oven and increase the heat to 180°C.
Layer half of the aubergine slices in the bottom of a large ovenproof dish. Add the basil to the tomato sauce and stir well. Pour the sauce over the aubergines in the dish.
Add the remaining aubergine slices in an even layer. Pour the beaten eggs on top and scatter over the Mozzarella and Parmesan.
Bake for 15–20 minutes. Divide the bake between warmed serving bowls.
Spaghetti Carbonara
Made in the traditional way, using eggs and parmesan cheese, this is a delicious dish
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
125g pancetta or unsmoked streaky bacon
1 small onion
2 cloves of garlic
100g fresh grated parmesan cheese
A little olive oil
4 large egg yolks
350-400g of dried spaghetti or linguine
Method
Put a large pan of water on to boil, add just a little salt. Be careful not to oversalt the water as you will be using some of it later in the sauce. A little less than a teaspoon is plenty. Finely chop the onion and garlic. Chop the pancetta or streaky bacon.
Heat a little olive oil in a frying pan and add the chopped bacon. Fry until the bacon is crisp and golden, this will take about five minutes.
While the bacon is cooking add the pasta to the pan of boiling water and bring it back to the boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer, cover the pan and cook for ten minutes or until the pasta is done but still has a little bite.
Remove the cooked bacon from the pan and set aside.
Add the onions and garlic to the frying pan and sauté until soft, about another five minutes. While the garlic and onion are cooking, whisk the egg yolks in a medium sized bowl with some fresh ground black pepper. Add the grated parmesan to the eggs and mix it to combine. When the pasta has about three minutes left to go, take a ladle of the cooking water from the pasta, and add that to the egg and cheese mixture. Whisk it to combine it well. Put the cooked bacon back in the pan with the sauteed garlic and onion and warm it through for a moment.
When the pasta is cooked, drain it, reserving just a little more of the cooking water in case you need it to thin the sauce, and pop it back in the pan.
Do not return the pan to the heat, instead finish the dish off the heat or you will scramble the eggs when you add the sauce. Add the bacon, onion and garlic to the pasta and pour over the egg and cheese.
Using a large fork or tongs, lift up the pasta and mix it with the sauce so that everything is well combined and coated in sauce. The sauce will thicken nicely, but not scramble, this will only take a minute or two. If you think the sauce is a little thick, add a few tablespoons of the reserved pasta cooking water and mix that through.
And that is it, you are ready to serve. Divide the pasta between four plates or pasta bowls and top it with lots of parmesan cheese shavings. Have it with some garlic bread and a fresh green salad if you fancy it. A wonderful, tasty dinner in twenty to thirty minutes that the whole family will love.
