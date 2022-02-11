We celebrate family Valentine's Day every year and this is what's on the menu

Eleven years ago I spent Valentine's Day in labour with my eldest son, Matthew. The midwives spent the day teasing my husband and I about calling our baby Val and we quietly willed him to arrive just after the clock struck twelve. He obliged, and our world changed forever.
Our second son arrived a year and a half later and for almost a decade our lives were swamped with parenting small boys and making them the centre of our world. No time for romance, no time for love.
Valentine's Day became a day of preparation for the birthday the following day, bookended by me quietly seething at the box of Milk Tray proferred by my husband.
Four years ago, I decided to turn the day on its head and make Valentine's Day a family affair. Every Valentine's we eat the same thing - beef fajitas with guacamole and salsa, followed by make-your-own hot fudge sundaes. The only rule of Family Valentines is that everyone has to write a card to each other telling them why they love them.
It's my favourite holiday of the year. I scatter the table with love hearts and write long letters to all three of the men in my life that I hope that they will keep forever. And even though they think it's a little over the top, they indulge me for one day. And that is love.
This is what we eat:
Beef fajitas with tomato and coriander salsa and guacamole
You'll never use a packet of fajita seasoning again once you've tried these
Servings8
Preparation Time 60 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 1 hours 15 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Mexican
Ingredients
For the marinade:
2 garlic cloves
1 chilli or ½ tsp crushed chilli flakes
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp oregano
2 tbsp Mexican beer, or lager
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
For the filling:
450g rump steak, 2.5cm thick
2 ripe avocados
2 garlic cloves
1-2 tbsp lime or lemon juice, freshly squeezed
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 tbsp coriander or parsley, freshly chopped
sea salt
pepper
6-8 flour tortillas
lettuce
mixed peppers
125ml sour cream
Method
First make the marinade. Mix the crushed garlic, chopped chilli or chilli flakes, cumin, oregano, beer and olive oil in a pie dish.
Add the steak and turn to coat on both sides.
Cover and refrigerate for one hour if possible.
Meanwhile, make the guacamole. Scoop out the avocado flesh. Mash with a fork, then add the garlic, lime or lemon juice, oil, coriander or parsley and salt and pepper to taste. Place a sheet of plastic on the surface of the guacamole to cover, otherwise, it may discolour. Refrigerate until needed.
Heat a grill pan. When very hot, drain the steaks and cook to your taste, like medium rare. Transfer to a plate and leave to relax for five minutes before carving into 1cm thick slices.
Warm the tortillas. Do this in an oven or just flip them over on a hot pan.
Put the sliced steak on the warm tortillas. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Top with lettuce, tomato and coriander salsa, guacamole and sour cream.
Roll up or fold over and serve hot. Better still, put a stack of warm tortillas on the table, bowls of tomato and coriander salsa, sour cream, lettuce and sliced steak and let your guests have fun making up their own fajitas — a delicious interactive supper.
Hot fudge sundaes
This sauce keeps well in the fridge for over a week, just heat for 30 seconds in the microwave before pouring over ice cream
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 3 mins
Total Time 8 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
For the hot fudge sauce
1 tbsp golden syrup
2 tbsp cocoa powder
25g butter
120 ml cream
1 tbsp muscovado sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
100g dark chocolate, finely chopped
To serve:
Ice cream of your choice
A selection of chocolate, chopped and divided into bowls - I like Crunchies, Maltesers and Mars bars
Maraschino cherries (optional)
Method
Place the syrup, cocoa, butter, cream, vanilla and sugar into a saucepan and heat through until the butter has melted and the sugar dissolved.
Remove from heat and stir in the chocolate until it is melted and the sauce has thickened.
Serve the ice cream in bowls and allow everyone to make their own sundae, by placing the sauce and toppings in the middle of the table.