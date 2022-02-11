We celebrate family Valentine's Day every year and this is what's on the menu

Eleven years ago I spent Valentine's Day in labour with my eldest son, Matthew. The midwives spent the day teasing my husband and I about calling our baby Val and we quietly willed him to arrive just after the clock struck twelve. He obliged, and our world changed forever.

Our second son arrived a year and a half later and for almost a decade our lives were swamped with parenting small boys and making them the centre of our world. No time for romance, no time for love.