Michelle Darmody: Love is sweet and breakfast in bed is a great start to the day

This year for Valentine’s Day you could express your love with some lovingly prepared breakfast or an after-dinner treat.
Is there anything nicer than someone waking you with breakfast already made? Having dinner on the table after a long day, is a close second. Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday so a romantic breakfast treat might work better tomorrow morning.
Valentine’s biscuits with strawberry buttercream
With some help, the shortbread can be made and decorated by little people in the house. The buttercream is easily swirled on with a butterknife, and some sprinkles added to the top, or piped for a fancier finish.
Servings18
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
For the biscuits:
55g golden caster sugar
125g soft butter
180g plain flour
For the icing:
60g strawberries, blitzed
90g soft butter
200g of icing sugar
Method
Line two large flat baking trays with parchment.
Beat the sugar and butter until the mixture is starting to turn pale in colour. Very gently beat or stir in the flour until it is well combined.
On a floured surface roll the dough until it is about 1cm in thickness. Cut out two sizes of circular disks. You should get about 18 biscuits. Place the larger ones on one tray and the smaller circles on another. Place into the fridge for about a half an hour to firm up.
Preheat your oven to 190°C.
Put both trays into your heated oven and bake the smaller circles for about 10 to 15 minutes until golden. After you remove them leave the larger ones for a further five minutes until they too are golden. Allow to cool on a wire rack.
To make the icing, whisk all of the ingredients together until smooth. Spread this on the cooled biscuits with a butterknife and decorate with sprinkles if you wish.
Raspberry pancakes
These raspberry pancakes are great for a St Valentine’s brunch or as a delicious, lazy breakfast any other weekend.
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
200g raspberries
100g oat flour or porridge oats blitzed
1 tsp baking powder, sieved
1 tsp ground cardamom, sieved
1 tsp vanilla
100mls milk
1 egg, lightly beaten
a knob of butter for frying
maple syrup or honey to serve
Method
Mash 50g of the raspberries until a complete mush and set aside. You can either use oat flour or liquidise the porridge until it looks similar to flour.
Place the oats in a large bowl and add the baking powder and cardamon. Stir in the vanilla, milk and egg until a smooth batter forms. Add in the mashed raspberries and stir.
Heat the butter in a pan over a medium heat. Pour out any excess into a small bowl so that you can use it again for the next pancakes. Spoon a generous dollop of the batter onto the hot pan. Once the underneath has turned golden flip the pancake gently. Fry until the second side is golden as well. You should get about eight pancakes from the batter.
Serve with some fresh raspberries and honey or maple syrup drizzled over the top. A spoon of natural yogurt works very well on the side.