Derval O'Rourke: My top tips for managing the juggle of family and work

Having it all is a modern dilemma. There can be a lot of pressure to ‘do it all’: juggling work and family life etc. For me, there are so many things I want to do especially with the world reopening. There are opportunities all around. I choose to 'wear a lot of hats' with family, work, fitness etc and I am so incredibly grateful for that but like everyone that often means I have to make sacrifices and change my goals. I want to share some thoughts here that may resonate with you about having it all.

Don’t cry over burned dinners

Like everyone, I am always juggling. I often find myself trying to do too much at once. Just this week I was trying to cook meatballs, then jump in the shower and also I got distracted by a pending email. The end result was a burnt dinner! Sometimes, in our rush we try to get it all done but things end up coming undone. This can be very frustrating but it’s also a good reminder to really try to slow down, pace yourself and you don’t always need to get everything completed in that moment.

Family life can be hectic!

You often look at families on social media and think they are ‘perfect’ and have it all — but social media is a snippet. I’m always conscious of how much I share or don’t share about my family life online. A lot of what you see online is just a small snapshot of someone’s life and can be misleading. I feel that social media can be the ultimate ‘look at me I have it all’ platform. I find it helpful to avoid falling into that trap of thinking everyone else has it all together so I keep that in mind when scrolling.

Choose your goals and be realistic

There is so much I want to do and so many areas I find interesting to explore but, in reality, I can't get to it all. I have realised​​ that it is better to choose a small number of goals to engage with. Instead of doing five things half well, I try to do one or two things really well! You will get a better outcome and try not to feel pressured to complete a huge amount of goals within a small time frame.

With great power comes great responsibility

Everyone has ‘influence’ in the digital world we live in. Anyone can start a social media page, a blog etc. So I think it’s important to know the messages we put out are consumed by someone and to think about how we want people to feel. What type of world do we want to live in? I listened to an amazing podcast recently with Mo Gawdat, a happiness expert, and his insights on what we put out into the world were fascinating. It definitely made me consider the power in our behaviours, particularly online.

When a plan doesn't quite work out, find a new way

For me, I know things can change. The kids can get sick, meetings get cancelled, plans change. Last-minute changes are something I had to get really good at, particularly through the pandemic. No matter how much you plan and have the best of intentions, plans can go awry and we have to adapt. Over the past two years, I have tried to include more mindfulness to help with these situations. Instead of trying to avoid the chaos, I am trying to be more present in it.

You may not be able to have it all at once but you can have a slice of chocolate cake and give yourself some time for you. This week’s recipe is a delicious chocolate cake recipe from Trish Deseine. It is easy to make and a perfect treat.

Exercise: Sitting on a chair with your feet flat and your back straight, raise your arms out to either side. Making a circle motion, roll them forwards for a count of 10, then backwards for a count of 10. Arms by your side, lift one leg out and make a circular motion clockwise for a count of 10, then anti-clockwise for a count of 10. Repeat on the other leg. Repeat all three times. This is a great one to do at your desk to get the blood pumping and release the tension in the shoulders.

Wellness Tip: Take one thing off your 'to-do for others' list this week and swap it for something to do for yourself.

Chocolate fondant cake recipe by:Trish Deseine Ultra-rich and surprisingly easy to make, this is the perfect dessert for love Servings 10 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  22 mins Total Time  32 mins Course  Dessert Ingredients 200g good-quality dark chocolate (65% cocoa is ideal), chopped

200g unsalted butter, chopped

200g sugar

5 medium eggs

1 level tbsp flour

crème fraîche, to serve Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4. You will need a round 22-cm silicone pan. Melt the chocolate and butter in a large bowl over a pan of simmering water. (You can also melt them in the microwave — but do not melt them on direct heat.) Set aside to cool for a few minutes. Add the sugar and stir thoroughly. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition, but without beating too much air into the mix. Fold in the flour. Pour the batter into the silicone pan and bake for around 22 minutes. The cake will be wobbly in the middle. Remove from the oven. Leave the cake to cool completely before turning it out. Cut the cake into slices and top each one with a dollop of crème fraîche.