National Pizza Day — five of the best local deals 

Here are five Cork pizzerias with some tempting offers in place for the day. And if you want to try making your own, check out our guide on how to make the perfect pizza or our yummy 10-minute naan bread pizza.

Sliced

Sliced pizza deal

Fancy a slice of wood-fired pizza from Ballincollig's finest? Get 30% off your order when you order online via the website or Sliced app with the code PIZZA.

www.sliced.ie/

Apache Pizza

Get 25% off your order when you order online or via the Apache Pizza app with code 25ONLINE. Not valid with meal deals and minimum order value of €14.99 applies.

www.apache.ie

Four Star Pizza

Four Star Pizza deal for National Pizza Day

Get any large pizza for €9.95. You can choose from the set menu or design your own with up to four toppings.

www.fourstarpizza.ie

Mizzoni's Pizza

Buy any large pizza and get a second half price. Collection only.

www.mizzoni.ie/

Papa John's

Date night is sorted with Papa John's limited time Just Wing It Deal. For €22.95 you'll get a 14" pizza (pick from the menu or create your own), six wings and your choice of sauce (bourbon BBQ, peri peri, sweet chilli or Cajun rub) and four chocolate-chip cookies. Add two regular fries for an extra €4.