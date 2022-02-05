Michelle Darmody: This apple crumble is made better with frozen berries

I miss the bright, soft, sweet taste of fresh berries in the winter months. I find if they are available in the supermarkets at this time of year, they do not have the same burst of flavour, as they have more than likely travelled a long distance to get here.

Frozen berries are a great alternative as they are usually frozen during the months when they are cheaper and more plentiful so retain a lot of their vibrant flavour. Being harvested for freezing at the peak of freshness also means that they retain most of their nutrients.