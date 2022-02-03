Midweek Meals: Five easy family-friendly curries to try this week 

Fish curry with cherry tomatoes
Cherry tomatoes are the perfect addition to this curry
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 red chilli, deseeded, finely sliced
1 thumb of ginger, peeled and cut into thin matchsticks
2 fat cloves of garlic, thinly sliced
400g cherry tomatoes
1 tin of coconut milk
4 skinless fillets of Irish hake, cut into chunks
vegetable oil
1 tsp ground coriander
½ tsp ground turmeric
4 cardamom pods, crushed in a pestle and mortar
a handful of basil leaves
sea salt
Method
Heat two tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large frying pan or casserole. Add the chilli, ginger and garlic, cooking while stirring often for around 2 minutes so that the garlic has softened and become fragrant.
Add the spices and cook everything while stirring for another minute. Add the tomatoes next and cook for around 10-15 minutes until most of them have burst, releasing their juices into the pan. Next, add the coconut milk and season with a good pinch of sea salt.
Reduce the heat to medium low and add the hake fillets to the curry.
Cover the pan and leave to cook until the fish has just about cooked through — this should take around 7 minutes.
Tear or bruise the basil and scatter it over the curry before serving, either on its own or with rice.
Chicken katsu curry
Chicken katsu curry is an incredibly simple dish of panko-breaded fried chicken, sticky Japanese rice and curry sauce.
Servings2
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 medium onion, finely sliced
2 fat cloves of garlic, crushed
1 tbsp medium curry powder
300ml of good chicken (or turkey) stock
1 teaspoon of honey
50g plus 1 tablespoon of plain flour
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp mirin
2 organic chicken breasts, skinless and boneless
1 organic egg, beaten
100g panko breadcrumbs
300g sticky Japanese rice/sushi rice cooked to serve
Sea salt
Vegetable oil
Method
Fry the onion in a little oil on a large frying pan over medium high heat until soft. Add the garlic and fry for a further 5 minutes. Stir in the curry powder, tablespoon of flour and chicken stock. Season with a good pinch of sea salt and stir regularly for around 15 minutes until the sauce starts to thicken.
Stir in the honey, soy sauce and mirin and cook for a further 5 minutes before taking off the heat. Keep the sauce warm while you prepare the chicken.
Pound the breasts with a rolling pin until flattened and then season lightly. Put the 50g flour, panko breadcrumbs and beaten egg in three separate shallow bowls. Dip the chicken in the flour, egg and then breadcrumbs so that they are well coated. Heat half a finger of vegetable oil in a wok until very hot and sizzling. Dip the breasts into the hot oil, frying for around 3 minutes on each side so that they are golden and crispy. Remove to a chopping board and slice on a diagonal.
Place a good fist size ball of sticky rice on each serving plate and place the sliced breasts on top. Pour over the curry sauce generously and enjoy.
Mild madras curry
Forget the fakeaway, this curry is delicious made with lamb or chicken
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 1 hours 20 mins
Total Time 1 hours 30 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Indian
Ingredients
900g boneless lamb (leg or shoulder)
110g almonds
475ml light cream
1 tbsp pounded fresh green ginger
salt
50g ghee or clarified butter
4 onions, sliced in rings
4 garlic cloves, crushed
2 tsp coriander seed
2 tsp black pepper corns
1 tsp green cardamom seeds
8 whole cloves
1 tbsp turmeric powder
2 tsp sugar
freshly squeezed lime juice
segments of lime
Method
Trim the meat of the majority of the fat. Blanch, peel and chop up the almonds (they should be the texture of nibbed almonds). Put into a small saucepan with the cream and simmer for 4-5 minutes. Turn off the heat and leave to infuse for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, peel the ginger thinly with a vegetable peeler, pound into a paste in a pestle and mortar, or chop finely with a knife, or grate finely on a slivery grater. Cut the meat into 4 cm cubes and mix it with the ginger and a sprinkling of salt.
Melt the butter and cook the onion rings and crushed garlic over a gentle for 5 minutes.
Remove the seeds from the cardamom pods and measure one teaspoon. Discard the pods. Grind the fresh spices, coriander, pepper, cardamom and cloves in a clean spice or coffee grinder. Add the spices to the onions and cook over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes.
Remove the onions and then add the meat to the saucepan. Stir over a high heat until the meat browns. Return the onion and spices to the pot.
Add the nut milk, turmeric and sugar. Stir well. Cover and simmer gently on top of the stove or better still in a low oven 160°C, about 1 hour.
Finish by adding a few drops of lemon or lime juice to taste. Serve with plain boiled rice, lime segments and other curry accompaniments which might include — bowls of chopped mango, tomato chutney, mint chutney, raita, sliced bananas, chopped apples and poppodums.
Slow cooked beef curry
I often cook a big batch of this curry on the weekend and then enjoy the leftovers midweek when time is tight
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 4 hours 0 mins
Total Time 4 hours 10 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Indian
Ingredients
2 tbsp rapeseed oil
800g beef pieces, you can get these from your butcher
2 onions, thinly sliced
4 garlic cloves, minced
2-inch piece of ginger, grated
3 tbs tomato paste
500g baby potatoes
1L passata
½ tsp cayenne pepper
2 tsp garam masala
1 tsp cinnamon
2 tsp turmeric
2 tsp cumin
2 tsp salt
200ml water
200g natural yoghurt
Small bunch of fresh mint, roughly chopped
Handful of flaked almonds, lightly toasted.
Method
Heat the oil in a large saucepan, add the beef and cook until lightly browned.
Add the onion and fry until it starts to brown.
Add the garlic and ginger and fry for a further 2-3 minutes.
Add this with the tomato paste, passata, potatoes and spices to the slow cooker, along with the water and cook on high for four hours.
Once cooked, transfer to warmed serving bowls and top with the mint, yoghurt and almonds. Alternatively, allow to cool fully then store in an airtight container in the fridge. Enjoy!
Simple curry
This easy curry sauce can be served chunky or smooth – whatever way you like it.
Servings6
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 5 mins
Course IEC-recipe-root
Ingredients
1 tbsp coconut oil
2 onions chopped
4-5 cloves garlic
Thumb size piece of ginger grated
2 tbsp medium curry powder
1 tsp garam masala
1 tsp ground coriander
½ tsp chilli flakes
10 apricots
3 apples peeled and chopped roughly
3 peppers deseeded and chopped roughly
2 tbsp tomato purée
700ml chicken or vegetable stock
Salt and pepper
Leftover roast chicken or a tin of chickpeas
Basmati rice, to serve
Method
Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat.
Add the onions and cook until softened.
Add the garlic, ginger and spices and cook for three minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in the apricots, apples, peppers, tomato purée and stock and bring to the boil.
Reduce the heat and cover and simmer for 40-60 minutes. You can divide this into portions and put in containers in the freezer for later use.
Use a hand blender to blend