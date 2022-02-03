Midweek Meals: Five easy family-friendly curries to try this week 

Freezable and quick to prepare, a curry is a perfect dinner for families on the go 
Midweek Meals: Five easy family-friendly curries to try this week 

Curry in a hurry? Try these recipes this week.

Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 11:57
Ciara McDonnell

Fish curry with cherry tomatoes

recipe by:Currabinny Cooks

Cherry tomatoes are the perfect addition to this curry

Fish curry with cherry tomatoes

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 1 red chilli, deseeded, finely sliced

  • 1 thumb of ginger, peeled and cut into thin matchsticks

  • 2 fat cloves of garlic, thinly sliced

  • 400g cherry tomatoes

  • 1 tin of coconut milk

  • 4 skinless fillets of Irish hake, cut into chunks

  • vegetable oil

  • 1 tsp ground coriander

  • ½ tsp ground turmeric

  • 4 cardamom pods, crushed in a pestle and mortar

  • a handful of basil leaves

  • sea salt

Method

  1. Heat two tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large frying pan or casserole. Add the chilli, ginger and garlic, cooking while stirring often for around 2 minutes so that the garlic has softened and become fragrant.

  2. Add the spices and cook everything while stirring for another minute. Add the tomatoes next and cook for around 10-15 minutes until most of them have burst, releasing their juices into the pan. Next, add the coconut milk and season with a good pinch of sea salt.

  3. Reduce the heat to medium low and add the hake fillets to the curry.

  4. Cover the pan and leave to cook until the fish has just about cooked through — this should take around 7 minutes.

  5. Tear or bruise the basil and scatter it over the curry before serving, either on its own or with rice.

Chicken katsu curry

recipe by:Currabinny Cooks

Chicken katsu curry is an incredibly simple dish of panko-breaded fried chicken, sticky Japanese rice and curry sauce.

Chicken katsu curry

Servings

2

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

35 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 1 medium onion, finely sliced

  • 2 fat cloves of garlic, crushed

  • 1 tbsp medium curry powder

  • 300ml of good chicken (or turkey) stock

  • 1 teaspoon of honey

  • 50g plus 1 tablespoon of plain flour

  • 1 tbsp soy sauce

  • 1 tbsp mirin

  • 2 organic chicken breasts, skinless and boneless

  • 1 organic egg, beaten

  • 100g panko breadcrumbs

  • 300g sticky Japanese rice/sushi rice cooked to serve

  • Sea salt

  • Vegetable oil

Method

  1. Fry the onion in a little oil on a large frying pan over medium high heat until soft. Add the garlic and fry for a further 5 minutes. Stir in the curry powder, tablespoon of flour and chicken stock. Season with a good pinch of sea salt and stir regularly for around 15 minutes until the sauce starts to thicken.

  2. Stir in the honey, soy sauce and mirin and cook for a further 5 minutes before taking off the heat. Keep the sauce warm while you prepare the chicken.

  3. Pound the breasts with a rolling pin until flattened and then season lightly. Put the 50g flour, panko breadcrumbs and beaten egg in three separate shallow bowls. Dip the chicken in the flour, egg and then breadcrumbs so that they are well coated. Heat half a finger of vegetable oil in a wok until very hot and sizzling. Dip the breasts into the hot oil, frying for around 3 minutes on each side so that they are golden and crispy. Remove to a chopping board and slice on a diagonal.

  4. Place a good fist size ball of sticky rice on each serving plate and place the sliced breasts on top. Pour over the curry sauce generously and enjoy.

Mild madras curry

recipe by:Darina Allen

Forget the fakeaway, this curry is delicious made with lamb or chicken

Mild madras curry

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

1 hours 20 mins

Total Time

1 hours 30 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Indian

Ingredients

  • 900g boneless lamb (leg or shoulder)

  • 110g almonds

  • 475ml light cream

  • 1 tbsp pounded fresh green ginger

  • salt

  • 50g ghee or clarified butter

  • 4 onions, sliced in rings

  • 4 garlic cloves, crushed

  • 2 tsp coriander seed

  • 2 tsp black pepper corns

  • 1 tsp green cardamom seeds

  • 8 whole cloves

  • 1 tbsp turmeric powder

  • 2 tsp sugar

  • freshly squeezed lime juice

  • segments of lime

Method

  1. Trim the meat of the majority of the fat. Blanch, peel and chop up the almonds (they should be the texture of nibbed almonds). Put into a small saucepan with the cream and simmer for 4-5 minutes. Turn off the heat and leave to infuse for 15 minutes.

  2. Meanwhile, peel the ginger thinly with a vegetable peeler, pound into a paste in a pestle and mortar, or chop finely with a knife, or grate finely on a slivery grater. Cut the meat into 4 cm cubes and mix it with the ginger and a sprinkling of salt.

  3. Melt the butter and cook the onion rings and crushed garlic over a gentle for 5 minutes.

  4. Remove the seeds from the cardamom pods and measure one teaspoon. Discard the pods. Grind the fresh spices, coriander, pepper, cardamom and cloves in a clean spice or coffee grinder. Add the spices to the onions and cook over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes.

  5. Remove the onions and then add the meat to the saucepan. Stir over a high heat until the meat browns. Return the onion and spices to the pot.

  6. Add the nut milk, turmeric and sugar. Stir well. Cover and simmer gently on top of the stove or better still in a low oven 160°C, about 1 hour.

  7. Finish by adding a few drops of lemon or lime juice to taste. Serve with plain boiled rice, lime segments and other curry accompaniments which might include — bowls of chopped mango, tomato chutney, mint chutney, raita, sliced bananas, chopped apples and poppodums. 

Slow cooked beef curry

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

I often cook a big batch of this curry on the weekend and then enjoy the leftovers midweek when time is tight

Slow cooked beef curry

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

4 hours 0 mins

Total Time

4 hours 10 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Indian

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp rapeseed oil

  • 800g beef pieces, you can get these from your butcher

  • 2 onions, thinly sliced

  • 4 garlic cloves, minced

  • 2-inch piece of ginger, grated

  • 3 tbs tomato paste

  • 500g baby potatoes

  • 1L passata

  • ½ tsp cayenne pepper

  • 2 tsp garam masala

  • 1 tsp cinnamon

  • 2 tsp turmeric

  • 2 tsp cumin

  • 2 tsp salt

  • 200ml water

  • 200g natural yoghurt

  • Small bunch of fresh mint, roughly chopped

  • Handful of flaked almonds, lightly toasted.

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan, add the beef and cook until lightly browned.

  2. Add the onion and fry until it starts to brown.

  3. Add the garlic and ginger and fry for a further 2-3 minutes.

  4. Add this with the tomato paste, passata, potatoes and spices to the slow cooker, along with the water and cook on high for four hours.

  5. Once cooked, transfer to warmed serving bowls and top with the mint, yoghurt and almonds. Alternatively, allow to cool fully then store in an airtight container in the fridge. Enjoy!

Simple curry

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

This easy curry sauce can be served chunky or smooth – whatever way you like it.

Simple curry

Servings

6

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

60 mins

Total Time

1 hours 5 mins

Course

IEC-recipe-root

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp coconut oil

  • 2 onions chopped

  • 4-5 cloves garlic

  • Thumb size piece of ginger grated

  • 2 tbsp medium curry powder

  • 1 tsp garam masala

  • 1 tsp ground coriander

  • ½ tsp chilli flakes

  • 10 apricots

  • 3 apples peeled and chopped roughly 

  • 3 peppers deseeded and chopped roughly 

  • 2 tbsp tomato purée

  • 700ml chicken or vegetable stock

  • Salt and pepper

  • Leftover roast chicken or a tin of chickpeas

  • Basmati rice, to serve

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat.

  2. Add the onions and cook until softened.

  3. Add the garlic, ginger and spices and cook for three minutes, stirring occasionally.

  4. Stir in the apricots, apples, peppers, tomato purée and stock and bring to the boil.

  5. Reduce the heat and cover and simmer for 40-60 minutes. You can divide this into portions and put in containers in the freezer for later use.

  6. Use a hand blender to blend

Read More

Midweek Meals: Five dinners with a sneaky portion of veg perfect for fussy eaters

More in this section

Glenisk is back — Masses were said, crowdfunding suggested and even pocket money offered Glenisk is back — Masses were said, crowdfunding suggested and even pocket money offered
Sick Day: Seven quick but nourishing dinners to make when you are not feeling well Sick Day: Seven quick but nourishing dinners to make when you are not feeling well
Japanese style home-cooked pork (Subuta) recipe. Finished on a white plate (Subuta). How to make the perfect sweet and sour chicken and the common mistakes to avoid 
<p>Neven Maguire presents Neven's Irish Seafood Trails on RTÉ One.</p>

Tune in tonight to see Neven Maguire exploring Cork in Neven's Seafood Trails

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices