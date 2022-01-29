Derval O'Rourke: This quick coconut and basil chicken is the perfect midweek dinner

If I could give my children one personality trait, it would have to be resilience.

Unfortunately, it is not something we can give to anyone, our children included, but we can teach it. Being able to 'bounce back' from disappointment is so important. I know, for sure, I would not have lasted five minutes as an athlete if I wasn’t resilient. Of course, we want to protect our loved ones and ourselves from any kind of hurt or injury. But if we reflect on our past experiences, it is those times when we were tested, where our real growth happened.

As an athlete, you have to deal with failures and lost opportunities with what feels like every single pair of eyes in the world watching you. There are times when you question if it’s all worth it — if you can take another gruelling training session. In those times your resilience steps in and takes over. It’s almost like having a friend say 'you rest up, i’ll drive for a while'. I had somewhere in the back of my mind, this strength that I could tap into when I needed it. It is what got me through injuries, exhaustion, training and most definitely it was the extra bit of juice I needed to spur me over the finish line when I was ready to throw in the towel.

The only way I can pass this on to my children and those who look to me for support and advice is to lead by example. Children are amazing little sponges of knowledge — even when we think they're not paying attention, they are! This in itself can be challenging for me, the parent. Sometimes it’s just easier if we see them struggling to finish their homework or can’t fit the pieces of the puzzle together to just jump in and make it all better. In that moment I have to stop myself and remember that I am not helping them by doing for them. The smile on their faces, when they persevere and finish something, the elation I have when I coach them through is the best feeling.

Giving them control over life’s daily challenges shows them that they are capable and will be more likely to bounce back when we are not around to help them with a situation.

The same can be said for us. Finishing something and seeing it through to the end is a great feeling. No matter what we plan for or how much preparation we put into our goals, there will always be roadblocks and unforeseen events that will try to derail our progress. This is when we have to dig deep and find that grit and resilience to see it through.

The longer we live, the more we experience and with every experience comes an opportunity for us to learn and grow. The next time you come up against a roadblock to a goal you have, remember that the only difference between failure and success is perseverance. Keep going, you’re resilient!

Exercise: Using a water bottle in each hand, legs shoulder-width apart, raise your arms out straight to shoulder height. Hold for a count of 3, then bring them up above your head to meet. Hold for a count of 3, then bring your arms back down to your sides again. Repeat this 10 times. This is a nice one that you can do at your desk or at home.

Wellness tip: Turn off the notifications on all your social media apps. This helps with distractions and you can check any notifications/messages only when you have the space to do so.

Coconut and basil chicken recipe by:Derval O'Rourke This Thai-inspired dish with leeks and a hint of chilli is sure to become a weeknight staple Servings 2 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  17 mins Total Time  27 mins Course  Main Cuisine  Thai Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil

4 shallots, finely sliced

2 leeks, trimmed and finely sliced

1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped (optional if cooking for kids)

2 skinless chicken breast fillets, cubed

1 tbsp fish sauce

1 tsp agave syrup

handful of basil leaves, torn

300ml coconut milk

brown or basmati rice, to serve Method Heat the olive oil in a large pan over a medium heat. Add the shallots, leeks, and chilli and cook for about 10 minutes. If the pan gets too dry, add a dash of water. Add the chicken and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring often. Add the fish sauce, agave syrup, basil and coconut milk to the chicken in the pan. Stir well and cook for 2–3 minutes. Serve piping hot in warmed serving bowls along with some brown or basmati rice.