Fuel up: Five healthy and delicious snacks to pack in grown up lunchboxes

Heavenly coconut bars
These are really easy to make, and as they are dairy and gluten-free, they’re perfect for everyone. This recipe makes about 18 small bars, which might seem like a lot, but you’ll be surprised how quickly they disappear!
Servings18
Preparation Time 60 mins
Total Time 60 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
3 tbsp coconut oil
4 tbsp maple syrup
1 tsp vanilla extract
200g (7oz) desiccated coconut
75g (3oz) ground almonds
a small pinch of sea salt
250g – 300g (9-10oz) dark chocolate
Method
Put a medium-size saucepan on a medium heat and add the coconut oil, maple syrup and vanilla extract. Heat until the coconut oil has melted, ensuring the liquid does not boil.
Put the desiccated coconut, ground almonds and salt into a mixing bowl and mix well. Once the coconut oil has melted, add the heated liquid to the bowl and mix thoroughly.
Place some baking parchment on a baking tray and spread the coconut mixture over it. Shape the mixture into a square shape roughly 20cm x 20cm x 2 1/2cm thick (8 inch x 8 inch x 1 inch thick).
Place the baking tray in the freezer for 20 minutes, for the mixture to harden. After 20 minutes, the coconut bars should be firm enough to cut into sold bar shapes. You should get about 18 small bars.
Next place the dark chocolate in a glass bowl and melt it over a saucepan of gently simmering water, stirring occasionally until it fully melts. Remove from the heat.
We have found the best way to cover the coconut bars with chocolate is to place a bar on a palette knife or large knife and pour the chocolate over the bar with a spoon or ladle until fully coated. Try to avoid dropping the coconut bars into the chocolate, as they will melt and make your chocolate lumpy with coconut. Put a little chocolate on the bottom, repeat and leave to harden. If you want ridged lines on the top of the bars, use a fork when the chocolate is still soft. It will most likely take a few goes to get this right, but it is fun to practice!
Place the now coated bars on fresh parchment paper on a baking tray and pop them into the fridge for 10-15 minutes, to allow the chocolate to cool and harden.
From The Happy Pear, Recipes for Happiness by David & Stephen Flynn published by Penguin Ireland
Cocoa and peanut butter bars
Almond, oat and date squares with cocoa and salty peanuts for an indulgent twist are a delicious morning snack
Servings12
Preparation Time 1 hours 15 mins
Total Time 1 hours 15 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
140g ground almonds
150g porridge oats
300g dates, stones removed and chopped
2 tbs honey
2 tbs cocoa powder
4 tbs salted peanuts, finely chopped
4 tbs peanut butter
Method
Line a 9 inch square tin with parchment
Place all of the ingredients into a blender and blitz - you can pulse the blender to make this easier and you might need to scrape the ingredients back down towards the blades a few times.
Press the mixture firmly into the prepared tin and allow to cool in the fridge for about a half an hour.
Cut it into whatever size squares you like using a warm knife.
Protein bars
An ideal pre or post workout snack
Servings8
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
2.5 scoops of protein (I use a good quality vanilla whey protein — Ros and Kinetica are good Irish brands)
20g raw cacao powder or cocoa powder if you don’t have cacao
40g porridge oats
40g unsweetened desiccated coconut, plus extra for coating
50ml almond milk
Pinch of salt
Method
Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl. Keep mixing until all the dry ingredients stick together.
If you still find the mixture to be slightly dry, add in an extra tablespoon.
Scoop out onto parchment paper and mould into flat squares (about 2cm tall).
Cut into rectangles and roll in the remaining desiccated coconut. Alternatively, these can be rolled as balls.
Leave to set for a few minutes, ideally in the fridge, until they are firm.
These bars are best stored in an airtight container in the fridge.
Magic mocha balls
These protein balls are perfect with a post-run coffee for an instant boost of energy
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
200g porridge oats
120g sunflower seeds
8 Medjool dates, stones removed
3 tsp instant coffee powder
50ml hot water
39g vanilla protein powder
2 tbsp cocoa powder
Method
Place all the ingredients into a food processor. Blend until combined into a paste.
Remove and shape into balls using the palms of your hands. Roll each ball in a dusting of cocoa powder.
Enjoy with a cuppa.
Healthy apple muffins
Make these ideal lunchbox treats in less than half an hour, gently spiced and filled with dried fruit, pecans and fresh apples
Servings12
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 16 mins
Total Time 26 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
75g self-raising flour
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp mixed spice
50g wheat bran (such as Odlum’s)
50g light muscovado sugar
50g sultanas
2 eating apples, peeled, cored and finely chopped
25g pecan nuts, chopped
50g dates, pitted and chopped
100ml sunflower oil
2 eggs
2 tbsp natural yoghurt
1 tsp sesame seeds
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C.
Line a muffin tin with 12 deep paper cases. Sift the flour, baking powder and mixed spice into a bowl. Tip in the bran left in the sieve and stir in with the wheat bran.
Add the sugar to the flour mixture with the sultanas, apples, pecans and dates and mix lightly with a wooden spoon. Measure the oil out in a jug, break in the eggs, add the yoghurt, then lightly beat to combine.
Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and pour in the oil mixture. Stir lightly until just mixed (don’t over-mix). Spoon the mixture equally into paper cases until two-thirds full.
Sprinkle sesame seeds over the top. Bake for 16–18 minutes, until golden brown and firm to the touch. Leave to cool for 5 minutes, then serve warm.