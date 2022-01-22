The Menu: How to celebrate the Chinese New Year through food

Chinese New Year

With The Menu’s New Year’s Eve celebrations ending up as something of a washout, thanks to … yes, The Covid, he is more than willing to sign up to celebrate the Chinese New Year (February 1). Dublin-based Asia Market, the country’s largest supermarket retailer, having first opened in 1981, now offers a mind-boggling range of authentic Asian ingredients and foodstuffs, covering cuisines from China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan and India — and a wide array of Asian culinary kit and caboodle and homeware.

Asia Market is hosting a range of cultural food events in the capital, but the rest of the country can equally join in the fun via an interactive online cooking collaboration featuring top chef, Sham Hanifa, of The Cottage Restaurant, in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Explore Cook Eat Experience begins with an after hours tour of the flagship store covering trends, tastes and ingredients. And then the bould Sham delivers a 30-minute cookalong using ingredients supplied in the Journey to the East food box (€45) delivered nationwide (must be ordered before midnight, Jan 24).

The live events running from January 24 to February 21 include a Chinese New Year Night Market (Feb 3) featuring some Dublin’s top Asian-inspired food trucks and the programme also includes traditional Chinese tea experiences and complimentary Dumpling Parties. asiamarket.ie

Pleased to meet you, meat to please you — independent butchers

Their new store in Leopardstown, is one of the latest additions to James Whelan Butchers portfolio of retail outlets

James Whelan Butchers continue at the vanguard of fightback of the independent butcher sector, with another two new shops opening up, creating 60 new jobs and offering a range of meat and the service to back it up that will always be the superior of any of the shrink-wrapped cuts from the chilled cabinets of the supermarket. With one shop in Tralee and another in Leopardstown, in Dublin, the JWB mini-empire, now run by James’ son Pat, comprises 12 shops with more than 240 employees and continues to offer a national door-to-door delivery service. jameswhelanbutchers.com

Catch of the day — delivered to your door

Glenmar Sea is another fine Irish food business that has pivoted during The Covid to offer a domestic home delivery service, coming from their seafood store in Union Hall, in West Cork. Owning and operating three fully accredited seafood processing units, in West Cork, North-East Cork and in Dublin, and supplying some of the country’s top restaurants, including Restaurant Chestnut, Dede at the Customs House, Lignum and Allta. The company’s international arm also supplies premium fish and seafood to top restaurants around the world, including Japan, China, Singapore, Taiwan, Canada and US.

The company’s domestic offering features a range of fresh caught Irish fish, seafood and shellfish and top marks for including lesser used species such as megrim, whitch, ling and red mullet along with all the usual favourites. Also available are some judicious imports and piscine delicacies, including Imperial Heritage caviar, produced sustainably in Piemonte, in Northern Italy, and all packaging for home deliveries is fully recyclable and biodegradable. glenmarathom.com

TODAY’S SPECIAL

Ecoset is a stylish new range of eco-friendly drinking vessels and flasks for year-round use

A proposed ‘Latte Levy’ — a charge of between 10c and 25c — first mooted in 2019 and set to be implemented before the end of 2021 appears to have fallen by the wayside. The notion of introducing a tax that would have only been absorbed by hospitality sector retailers was, understandably, a step too far at this particular time, as the sector has surely taken all punishment possible since the arrival of The Covid.

Anyway, it was a token gesture and poorly conceived idea, not least that there appeared to be no recognition of the efforts of the many independent coffee shops and outlets that have been ahead of the curve by using compostable cups and packaging, even though it doubles their costs.

More generally, The Menu grows weary of the pace at which The State addresses the urgent need to implement profound change in response to the enormous existential challenges of climate change and the ongoing devastation of the environment, in particular, the pronounced reluctance to impose an across-the-board levy on single use plastic containers and packaging.

However, The Menu is a positive soul and believes that rather than waiting for a laggardly State in thrall to enormous vested commercial interests to lead the charge, it behoves us all to make changes in our own daily lives and begin revolution from the bottom up.

If you are a regular consumer of takeaway coffee then a reusable cup is a good start but there are plenty of other areas where changes can be made. Whatever about the occasional takeaway coffee, there is no excuse at all for purchasing water in plastic bottles and The Menu can recommend a new Irish startup, Wicklow-based Ecoset, that appears to have every option covered via their eminently stylish, premium-quality range of reusable beverage containers, all finished with a powder-coated paint job in a most becoming variety of colours.

Made from insulating double-walled stainless steel with nary a hint of BPA, each vessel — tumblers, travel mugs and stroller mugs, all with lids — keeps cold drinks chilled for up to 24 hours and hot drinks piping hot for up to 12 hours.

In addition, the range includes water bottles, ‘flaskets’, adult and child-size quench bottles, and even an extremely festival-friendly ‘wine flask’ with ‘wine flutes’ to match that is ideal for outdoor picnics, not least in remote locations reached after a bit of a hike through rough country. Again, each vessel can be used to hold hot or cold drinks, commendable versatility of use, says The Menu, as he raises his ‘wine flute’ in toast to Mother Earth and Ecoset! theecoset.com