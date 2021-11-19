Derval O'Rourke: Why rest is my goal for 2022 and how to get a good night's sleep

I still can’t believe another year is over and a new one has begun. I love the start of a New Year — it brings with it so much hope and change. It’s also the best opportunity to break bad habits and introduce new ones. I start out every year with some reflection. Looking back at the year gone by, I ask myself, what worked well for me, what didn’t go so well, what can be improved and what goals do I need to set to challenge myself?

Goals become a reality by putting in place habits. I’ll give you an example, if I set a goal to write a book, I would then need to put in place a habit of writing for an hour every day to make sure that goal becomes a reality. We often set goals for ourselves, but forget to implement the habits that will ensure their success.

One of my goals this year is to conserve my energy. When I looked back this year, I found that there were times where I was overstretched and overcommitted and even though I managed to make it all work, it often added to unnecessary stress that I could have avoided! Balance is so important to me, I absolutely love what I do, supporting others in their healthy lifestyle journey, but my family will always be my number one priority. When I get the balance right between, family, my business, friends and exercise, those are the days when all the planning, organising, and hard work are all worth it.

My goal to conserve my energy is to ensure I only invest it into things that give me time with my family, traction in my business and benefit my health and wellbeing. Now for the habits that will help me achieve this! It might sound strange, but the number-one habit I will be focused on this year is sleep! Sleep is the foundation from which everything else in your life stems. Now that my children are almost out of the baby years, this seems more realistic for me.

I will be making it a habit of getting to bed at a time that ensures I have 8 hours' sleep. A great tip is not to charge your phone beside your bed, to avoid the late-night scrolling. This also means if you use your phone as an alarm, you have to hop out of bed to turn it off, avoiding the other bad habit of the snooze button!

Bad habits can be difficult to break but not impossible. For me, the best way to break a bad habit is to introduce some good ones. If I wanted to stop eating chocolate, I would have a much better chance of success by introducing some healthy eating habits instead of just cutting out chocolate.

Have a look at your goals for 2022 and ask yourself have you put in place the habits that will help you achieve your goals? And instead of focusing on a bad habit, introduce some good ones!

Wellness Tip: Take some time to set some goals for yourself. Once you have done this, set out the habits that will achieve them.

Movement Tip: It’s a new year, you’ve been curled up in front of the fire nursing the Roses box for long enough! Take a 30-minute walk three times this week. When you’re out walking try to take notice of everything around you, the trees, the smell of the air, the birds.