Michelle Darmody: Easy lunchbox snacks made from store cupboard ingredients

No matter how cleverly I plan my shopping before Christmas I tend to have a glut of dried fruit afterwards. It is caused by using only half a bag in a cake or a handful in a pudding or mince pie. The months can tick by, leaving the fruit to harden and dry out even more, so I tend to try and use it up in the coming weeks.
Dried fruits are high in fibre and other nutrients making them good for gut health. I tend to use dried apricots that have no sulphur dioxide added. This is a preservative that helps to create the peachy orange colour, so the sulphur-free ones do not look as pretty.
When making the chocolate date energy bars or the coconut and cherry balls it is best to pulse the mixture in your blender or food processor. This means turning on the machine for about one second and then turning it off again and doing this in quick bursts.
Some machines have a pulse button, or you can do it manually yourself. Even though you are pulsing you still may have to stop and stir the sticky mixture occasionally. When you are cutting the chocolate date energy bars, boil some water and dip your knife into it between each cut to help prevent the chocolate cracking and the bars from sticking to the knife.
Coconut and cherry balls
Dried cherries are the perfect addition to these energy balls, but if you can't find them dried cranberries will work just as well.
Servings12
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
100g dried apricots, chopped
100g Medjool dates, pitted and chopped
100g dried cherries
4 tsp coconut oil
2 tbsp desiccated coconut, lightly toasted
Method
- Place the dried fruit into a food processor and pulse until a paste forms. Add in the coconut oil and combine it well.
Tip the mixture into a bowl and with wet palms roll it into balls. You should get about 12 balls.
Place the toasted coconut into a flat-bottomed bowl and dip and roll each ball in it until it is coated.
Store in a cool airtight container.
Chocolate date energy bars
Full of goodness, these bars will be delicious with whatever nut butter you choose - if you can't use nut try sunflower seed butter instead and use oats instead of nuts
Servings12
Preparation Time 2 hours 0 mins
Total Time 2 hours 0 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
400g Medjool dates, pitted
100g dried mixed fruit
200g cashew nuts, chopped
zest of 2 oranges
50g almonds, chopped
1 tbsp nut butter
4 tbs cacao or cocoa powder
1 tbsp melted butter
1 tbsp water
200g dark chocolate, broken into small even-sized pieces
Method
Grease and line an 8-inch square baking tin.
Put all of the ingredients, except the dark chocolate, into a blender and pulse until a paste is formed. You can add another drop of water if you feel it is too thick.
Press the mixture into the prepared tin and put it into the fridge to firm up.
Melt the chocolate in a heatproof dish placed over a saucepan of simmering water.
Spread the melted chocolate over the date mixture and allow to harden.
Sprinkle some more orange zest over the chocolate before it hardens if you wish
Cut into the desired size with a knife dipped into hot water.