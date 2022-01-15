Michelle Darmody: Easy lunchbox snacks made from store cupboard ingredients

No matter how cleverly I plan my shopping before Christmas I tend to have a glut of dried fruit afterwards. It is caused by using only half a bag in a cake or a handful in a pudding or mince pie. The months can tick by, leaving the fruit to harden and dry out even more, so I tend to try and use it up in the coming weeks.

Dried fruits are high in fibre and other nutrients making them good for gut health. I tend to use dried apricots that have no sulphur dioxide added. This is a preservative that helps to create the peachy orange colour, so the sulphur-free ones do not look as pretty.