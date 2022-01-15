Currabinny Cooks: How to make the best marmalade in five easy steps

After all the consuming, revelling, indulging and imbibing, a moment of stillness is needed. We don’t go in much for making resolutions to drink less, eat less or exercise more. We do however like to use this time for cleaning, reorganising and making plans. Less about changing things and more about clearing the way to make things happen. The kitchen is always a good place to start.

Over the years we have amassed a mammoth collection of all sorts of preserves, sauces, pickles, tinned things and dried things, along with endless other exotic store cupboard ingredients. This is wonderful in one way but also definitely a bad habit when often it is more rewarding, economical and delicious to make your own larder essentials.