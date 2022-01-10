How to make chocolate banana bread and other ways to use up over-ripe bananas

Don't throw away you're spotty bananas - they are perfect for mashing into muffins, biscuits and smoothies
How to make chocolate banana bread and other ways to use up over-ripe bananas

Don't bin your bananas - there are lots of delicious ways to use them up.

Mon, 10 Jan, 2022 - 10:00

Even though over-ripe bananas may not be ideal lunch box fodder, they can still be used in baking or smoothies. If you have a surplus of rejected bananas in your fruit bowl, peel them and decant into a container and freeze them for use at a later date. 

Bananas make great sugar substitutes in baking, and the inclusion of mashed ripe bananas often means that the sugar content of your recipe will be less. 

Frozen bananas can be added directly to the blender when you are making your morning smoothies, and lend a creamy texture without the need for dairy. 

Dark chocolate banana bread

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

Easy banana bread that is low in sugar and high in taste

Dark chocolate banana bread

Servings

12

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

45 mins

Total Time

60 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 2 ripe bananas, peeled

  • 2 eggs

  • 70g agave syrup/honey/maple syrup

  • 3 tbsp coconut oil, melted

  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

  • 160g gram flour

  • 160g wholemeal flour

  • 1 tsp xanthan gum

  • ½ tsp baking powder

  • 50g dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), chopped

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a loaf tin and line it with parchment paper.

  2. Use a fork to lightly mash the bananas in a mixing bowl and set aside.

  3. Whisk the eggs, agave syrup, butter and vanilla extract in a large bowl with an electric beater until smooth. Sift the flours, xanthan gum and baking powder into the bowl and mix until just incorporated. Stir in the banana and chocolate and pour the cake batter into the prepared loaf tin.

  4. Bake for 45 minutes or until a skewer inserted comes out clean. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes, then remove from the tin and leave to cool on a wire rack.

Banana and pecan cookies

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

A perfect pick-me-up for the afternoon slump, these cookies are an essential after-school recipe for your arsenal

Banana and pecan cookies

Servings

12

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

American

Ingredients

  • 100g soft butter

  • 80g light muscovado sugar

  • ½ a small ripe banana, mashed

  • 1 egg, lightly beaten

  • zest of 1 orange

  • 110g porridge oats

  • 100g brown flour

  • 1 tsp baking powder, sieved

  • 25g desiccated coconut

  • 50g pecan nuts, chopped

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C and line two large flat baking trays with parchment.

  2. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, add in the banana, egg and orange zest and combine.

  3. Stir the oats, flour, baking powder, coconut and pecan nuts together. Add these to the butter mixture and stir until well combined using a spatula to make sure all the butter mixture is removed from the sides of the bowl.

  4. Place twelve scoops of the mixture onto the prepared baking trays leaving space between each one to expand. Flatten each scoop down with the back of a spoon.

  5. Bake for about fifteen minutes until golden. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Pecan and leftover banana muffins

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Gently spiced, with a fluffy crumb, these muffins are perfect for an afternoon treat

Pecan and leftover banana muffins

Servings

12

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

40 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 150g wholemeal flour

  • 100g self-raising flour

  • 2 tsp baking powder

  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon

  • 60g muscovado sugar

  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten

  • 100g natural yoghurt

  • 80ml rapeseed oil

  • 350g ripe bananas (without the peel), mashed and 1 firm banana sliced

  • 50g pecan nuts, chopped

Method

  1. Line a muffin tin with twelve paper cases and preheat your oven to 190°C.

  2. Stir the two flours together and sieve in the baking powder and cinnamon. Mix well. Stir in the sugar.

  3. Mix the eggs, yoghurt and oil together. Stir these into the dry ingredients. Mash in the banana and combine everything including the nuts.

  4. Scoop into the twelve prepared cases. Bake for about 25 minutes until baked through. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack.

Banana blueberry crumble

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

A delicate, golden crumble with oats and a vibrant fruit filling is the perfect summertime dessert

Banana blueberry crumble

Servings

8

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

35 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • For the crumble:

  • 100g plain flour

  • 50g ground almonds

  • 60g golden caster sugar

  • 60g butter, cubed

  • 50g porridge oats

  • 50g mixed seeds

  • For the fruit filling:

  • 300g bananas

  • 150g blueberries

  • 1 tbsp maple syrup

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 190°C.

  2. Mix the flour, almonds and sugar, rub in the butter until the mixture looks like rough breadcrumbs. Stir in the porridge and seeds.

  3. Roughly chop the bananas, leaving one whole for decorating. Place the chopped bananas, blueberries and maple syrup into an oven proof dish and very gently toss them. Sprinkle the crumble mix on top so that it covers the fruit completely. Half the extra banana lengthwise and place it on top of the crumble pushing it down slightly. This is optional.

  4. Bake for about 20 minutes until the topping is golden. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

Banana nut brownies

recipe by:Darina Allen

Moist, rich and delicious - these brownies with combined walnuts and hazelnuts are irresistible with crème fraîche

Banana nut brownies

Servings

18

Preparation Time

30 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

60 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 175g butter, cut into dice

  • 300g light muscovado sugar (150g caster sugar and 150g soft brown sugar)

  • 175g dark chocolate, broken into pieces

  • 100g self-raising flour

  • 1 tsp baking powder

  • 100g walnuts and hazelnuts chopped

  • 3 eggs

  • 2 ripe bananas, mashed

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 180ºC.

  2. Line the Swiss roll tin with silicone paper.

  3. Put the butter, sugar and chocolate in a saucepan on a gentle heat, stirring until it’s smooth and melted.

  4. Remove the pan from the heat, cool a little. Sieve the flour and the baking powder, add the chopped nuts.

  5. Beat the eggs and add to the chocolate. Add the mashed banana to the chocolate mixture.  Finally, add the chocolate mixture into the flour, mix well and pour into the prepared tin.

  6. Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes or until almost firm in the centre.

  7. Cool in the tin, then turn out and cut into squares.

Read More

Michelle Darmody: Healthy snacks for midweek lunchboxes and breakfast on the go

More in this section

Sometimes you just need something sweet: How to make a Lazy Person's Chocolate Cake Sometimes you just need something sweet: How to make a Lazy Person's Chocolate Cake
Fresh start: Five quick and easy healthy dinners ready in thirty minutes or less Fresh start: Five quick and easy healthy dinners ready in thirty minutes or less
Vegan doughnuts and five other shop-bought snacks you may not realise are plant-based Vegan doughnuts and five other shop-bought snacks you may not realise are plant-based
<p>Feed your family with little effort thanks to these batch cook meals. </p>

Meal Prep: Our top eight most popular healthy batch cook recipes to make this week 

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

PODCASTS >icon
Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices