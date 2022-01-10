How to make chocolate banana bread and other ways to use up over-ripe bananas

Even though over-ripe bananas may not be ideal lunch box fodder, they can still be used in baking or smoothies. If you have a surplus of rejected bananas in your fruit bowl, peel them and decant into a container and freeze them for use at a later date.
Bananas make great sugar substitutes in baking, and the inclusion of mashed ripe bananas often means that the sugar content of your recipe will be less.
Frozen bananas can be added directly to the blender when you are making your morning smoothies, and lend a creamy texture without the need for dairy.
Dark chocolate banana bread
Easy banana bread that is low in sugar and high in taste
Servings12
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 45 mins
Total Time 60 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
2 ripe bananas, peeled
2 eggs
70g agave syrup/honey/maple syrup
3 tbsp coconut oil, melted
1 tsp vanilla extract
160g gram flour
160g wholemeal flour
1 tsp xanthan gum
½ tsp baking powder
50g dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), chopped
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a loaf tin and line it with parchment paper.
Use a fork to lightly mash the bananas in a mixing bowl and set aside.
Whisk the eggs, agave syrup, butter and vanilla extract in a large bowl with an electric beater until smooth. Sift the flours, xanthan gum and baking powder into the bowl and mix until just incorporated. Stir in the banana and chocolate and pour the cake batter into the prepared loaf tin.
Bake for 45 minutes or until a skewer inserted comes out clean. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes, then remove from the tin and leave to cool on a wire rack.
Banana and pecan cookies
A perfect pick-me-up for the afternoon slump, these cookies are an essential after-school recipe for your arsenal
Servings12
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine American
Ingredients
100g soft butter
80g light muscovado sugar
½ a small ripe banana, mashed
1 egg, lightly beaten
zest of 1 orange
110g porridge oats
100g brown flour
1 tsp baking powder, sieved
25g desiccated coconut
50g pecan nuts, chopped
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and line two large flat baking trays with parchment.
Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, add in the banana, egg and orange zest and combine.
Stir the oats, flour, baking powder, coconut and pecan nuts together. Add these to the butter mixture and stir until well combined using a spatula to make sure all the butter mixture is removed from the sides of the bowl.
Place twelve scoops of the mixture onto the prepared baking trays leaving space between each one to expand. Flatten each scoop down with the back of a spoon.
Bake for about fifteen minutes until golden. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack to cool completely.
Pecan and leftover banana muffins
Gently spiced, with a fluffy crumb, these muffins are perfect for an afternoon treat
Servings12
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
150g wholemeal flour
100g self-raising flour
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp ground cinnamon
60g muscovado sugar
2 eggs, lightly beaten
100g natural yoghurt
80ml rapeseed oil
350g ripe bananas (without the peel), mashed and 1 firm banana sliced
50g pecan nuts, chopped
Method
Line a muffin tin with twelve paper cases and preheat your oven to 190°C.
Stir the two flours together and sieve in the baking powder and cinnamon. Mix well. Stir in the sugar.
Mix the eggs, yoghurt and oil together. Stir these into the dry ingredients. Mash in the banana and combine everything including the nuts.
Scoop into the twelve prepared cases. Bake for about 25 minutes until baked through. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack.
Banana blueberry crumble
A delicate, golden crumble with oats and a vibrant fruit filling is the perfect summertime dessert
Servings8
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
For the crumble:
100g plain flour
50g ground almonds
60g golden caster sugar
60g butter, cubed
50g porridge oats
50g mixed seeds
For the fruit filling:
300g bananas
150g blueberries
1 tbsp maple syrup
Method
Preheat your oven to 190°C.
Mix the flour, almonds and sugar, rub in the butter until the mixture looks like rough breadcrumbs. Stir in the porridge and seeds.
Roughly chop the bananas, leaving one whole for decorating. Place the chopped bananas, blueberries and maple syrup into an oven proof dish and very gently toss them. Sprinkle the crumble mix on top so that it covers the fruit completely. Half the extra banana lengthwise and place it on top of the crumble pushing it down slightly. This is optional.
Bake for about 20 minutes until the topping is golden. Allow to cool slightly before serving.
Banana nut brownies
Moist, rich and delicious - these brownies with combined walnuts and hazelnuts are irresistible with crème fraîche
Servings18
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 60 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
175g butter, cut into dice
300g light muscovado sugar (150g caster sugar and 150g soft brown sugar)
175g dark chocolate, broken into pieces
100g self-raising flour
1 tsp baking powder
100g walnuts and hazelnuts chopped
3 eggs
2 ripe bananas, mashed
Method
Preheat oven to 180ºC.
Line the Swiss roll tin with silicone paper.
Put the butter, sugar and chocolate in a saucepan on a gentle heat, stirring until it’s smooth and melted.
Remove the pan from the heat, cool a little. Sieve the flour and the baking powder, add the chopped nuts.
Beat the eggs and add to the chocolate. Add the mashed banana to the chocolate mixture. Finally, add the chocolate mixture into the flour, mix well and pour into the prepared tin.
Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes or until almost firm in the centre.
Cool in the tin, then turn out and cut into squares.