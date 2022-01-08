Michelle Darmody: Healthy snacks for midweek lunchboxes and breakfast on the go

These dark evenings and afternoons can be hard to navigate, so a cup of tea and a nut and seed-filled snack can help with energy.

The snacks included here do not need baking, just a half an hour or so in the fridge to firm them up instead. If you have trouble forming a ball, and the ingredients are not binding together very well, you can add more dates. Their stickiness can vary quite considerably depending how fresh they are. I particularly like Medjool dates as they are soft in texture and caramel-like in flavour. They are just one of the hundreds of varieties of dates that grow in hot climates around the Middle East. They are brimming with much-needed minerals and iron to provide us with energy through the winter months.