Derval O'Rourke: Find your feet in 2022 — ways to set goals, declutter and keep focused

Yaay — it’s 2022! I have an amazing recipe to keep you going at lunch: Butternut & Bean Stew. I am so excited for the New Year, I have so many things that are motivating me work-wise. I also have some goals for myself and this helps to keep me focused throughout the year. I usually spend January just setting the foundation for the year ahead and finding my feet. December is such a crazy month. Wrapping up the year (pun intended!), making sure I don’t forget any key items for Christmas Day, gifts, cleaning….the list just goes on! So January is a time for me to ground myself again.

Planning is a huge part of this month. In order to get the most out of the year ahead, I try to at least have a rough outline of what I would like to achieve. Of course, this doesn’t take life into account!

Life can get in the way, unplanned events happen all the time, we only have to look at the past two years to see that. But I think that it’s even more of a reason to plan ahead and start out strong. When you’re an athlete, your start is almost as important as your finish. If you come out strong in the beginning, you can always pick up momentum. The same can be said for everyday life. I always aim to start my day, week, month and year out strong. Momentum will take over and help to keep it moving in the direction I want to go.

Give yourself some time in January whilst things are still not quite back to full steam to plan and organise your year. Ask yourself what you would like to achieve by the end of the year. Every challenge I do on Derval.ie has a goal chart at the beginning for this very reason. By writing out what you want makes it real. Something you want is now there, on paper. It’s no longer just something you think about. This can be a very powerful motivator and help you manifest your goals into reality.

Take advantage of this window to plan, organise and start out strong. A great tip is to have a goal you can do straight away — such as de-cluttering. When you tick this off your goal sheet, you will feel a great sense of achievement.

Last year, I took the opportunity to declutter and reorganise the rooms in my house. Before I started, it felt like a mammoth task... so many puzzles, games, toys. And not to mention, “what do I keep”, “what do we use” dilemma! I decided to just start in one room. Once I had that room done, I was so driven to finish the project.

Start out strong and a very happy new year to you and yours.

Movement of the Week: Stand up, legs shoulder-width apart. Hands on your hips. Bring your left knee up towards your chest and down again. Do the same with your right knee. Do this 10 times.

Rest for 15 seconds and repeat. This is a great way to get the blood pumping into the legs and warm up. We tend to sit a lot more over the holidays so this is a great way to wake up the legs.

Wellness Tip: Borrowing Energy — If you’re feeling a bit low energy, borrow some! Talk to that friend who always gives you a boost; watch your favourite comedy. Being around other people or experiences that make you feel good will instantly increase your own energy.

Butternut and bean stew recipe by:Derval O'Rourke Brimming with flavours and textures, this meat-free dinner contains protein and vitamin B from the beans and sweet, nutty flavour from the squash Servings 4 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  25 mins Total Time  35 mins Course  Main Ingredients 1 tbsp coconut oil

4 garlic cloves, crushed

1 onion, finely chopped

½ chilli, finely chopped

thumb of fresh ginger, grated

2 cardamom pods

1 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp turmeric

1 star anise

1 butternut squash, peeled, deseeded, diced

1 aubergine, diced

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp honey

1 tin of mixed beans

handful of coriander leaves

4 tbsp flaked almonds

4 tbsp Greek yoghurt Method Melt the coconut oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the garlic, onion, chilli, and ginger and cook for about five minutes. Stir frequently and add a splash of water if the pan gets dry. Stir in the spices and cook for two minutes. Add the butternut and aubergine and cook for two minutes, stirring frequently. Add the tomatoes, soy sauce, and honey and stir well. Cover the pan and simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. When the vegetables are tender, stir in the beans and heat through. Divide the stew between warmed serving bowls. Sprinkle over the coriander and flaked almonds. Top with a dollop of Greek yoghurt and serve.