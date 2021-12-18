Michelle Darmody: The sweetest edible gifts to make for loved ones this year

Having a few edible gifts to give to friends and family is always nice at this time of year. It is also perfectly acceptable to make these treats and eat them yourself. It is Christmas after all.

The hot chocolate candy canes just need a mug of warm milk and a stir to make a warm comforting drink. If you do not have access to candy canes, you can use lollipop sticks in their place. The chocolate can also be flavoured with a sprinkling of powdered ginger, or some cinnamon. A drop of peppermint oil would also work well.

To set the chocolate, you can use the tubs from popular children’s fromage frais instead of the silicone ice cube trays, which may be hard to come by. You can then cut the small yogurt tubs with a scissors to remove them from the hardened chocolate.

When making gingerbread dough, it is important to work it very quickly as it becomes tacky and seizes up soon after it is made. Keep a close eye on the cookies as they bake: the aim is for them to have a rich biscuity colour but not brown at the edges. The background ring will need a little longer in the oven than the stars — but only by a few minutes. Gingerbread keeps very well but it is best to assemble the wreath the day you are displaying it as the icing may come undone over a few days.

Hot chocolate candy canes recipe by:Michelle Darmody Chocolate candy canes are easy to make and a delicious gift Servings 6 Preparation Time  15 mins 15 mins Cooking Time  5 mins 5 mins Total Time  20 mins 20 mins Course  Baking Baking Ingredients 300g chocolate broken into small even-sized pieces

cut out six cardboard discs that fit on top of each of the moulds, cut a hole in the centre of each

6 candy canes

6 small sheets of food-grade cellophane

6 short pieces of twine

6 small gift tags Method You will need silicone ice cube moulds approximately 50g in volume. Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl balanced over a saucepan of simmering water. Take care not to let any steam from the water into the chocolate or it may not melt properly. Once it has melted, pour into the silicone moulds. Place a cardboard disc on top of each one and push the candy cane through the hole in the centre. The cardboard should allow the candy cane to stand up while the chocolate is hardening. Allow the chocolate to harden in a cool place. Once it has set, gently remove each one from the mould and throw away the cardboard. It should look like a lollipop with a candy cane stick. If you are giving them as gifts, wrap each one with food-grade cellophane and tie your gift tag onto it, instructing the recipient to stir into a mug of hot milk and allow the chocolate to melt.

