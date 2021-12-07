Storm Barra: Seven things to cook when a huge storm is brewing

1. Soup

Provided you have a gas hob or a camping stove, a pot of soup will be warming and welcome over the coming days. It will sit out of the fridge for at least a day in cold weather, making it fine for a power cut.

Spiced lentil and carrot soup recipe by:Darina Allen This soup is really fast to make with spicy flavour infused with grated carrot and red lentils - enjoy with a dollop of natural yoghurt Servings 4 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  20 mins Total Time  30 mins Course  Starter Ingredients 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp cumin seeds

¼-½ tsp chilli flakes

600g carrots, peeled and grated

140g red lentils

1.35l chicken or vegetable stock

125ml milk

salt

freshly ground pepper

To garnish:

4 tbsp natural yoghurt

fresh coriander leaves

extra virgin olive oil

Pitta bread Method Heat the oil in a stainless steel saucepan over a medium heat and add the cumin seeds and chilli flakes. Stir for a minute or so, add the grated carrot, lentils, stock and milk. Bring to the boil, season with salt and freshly ground pepper, then simmer for about 15 minutes or until the carrots and lentils are completely soft. Puree in a liquidiser until smooth, add a little more stock if it’s too thick. Taste and correct the seasoning. Serve in hot bowls with a dollop of natural yoghurt, some fresh coriander leaves and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil on top. Pitta bread makes a good accompaniment.

2. Savoury mince

Serve it with spaghetti, rice or in rolls, if you have some mince in your fridge now is the time to put it to good use.

Savoury mince recipe by:Currabinny Cooks Batch cook this savoury beef mince made with carrots, tomatoes, onions and fresh herbs as a base for dinners throughout the week Servings 6 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  50 mins Total Time  60 mins Course  Main Ingredients 2 medium onions, finely diced

2 medium carrots, peeled and diced

1 stick of celery, finely diced

2 garlic cloves, finely diced

500g good beef mince

1 tsp dried parsley

1 tsp dried oregano or marjoram

1 tbsp tomato purée

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

200ml beef stock

1 tbsp Worcester sauce

sea salt

black pepper

rapeseed or extra virgin olive oil Method In a large casserole (Dutch oven) heat the oil over medium high heat and add the onions, garlic and celery, seasoning lightly with sea salt. Move around the pan, until the onion starts to soften a little and become translucent. Add the carrot and continue cooking for another 10 minutes or so, turning the heat down to medium if you need. Add the mince, and a good pinch of salt and freshly cracked black pepper. Move the mince around the casserole, breaking it up with the wooden spoon and letting it brown for around five to six minutes before adding the tomato purée and mixed herbs. Cook for a further five minutes. Add the tinned tomatoes, Worcester sauce and beef stock. Season lightly and turn the heat down low, letting it simmer gently, uncovered for 40 minutes to an hour, stirring from time to time. The final consistency should be a nice thick sauce, not too liquid and rich in colour and flavour.

3. Granola

Eat it with milk, on yoghurt, on porridge and in very stressful times by the handful - this is worth putting together first thing.

Granola recipe by:Darina Allen Homemade granola is super easy to make in a large batch and will keep fresh for several weeks in a kilner jar Servings 20 Preparation Time  15 mins Cooking Time  20 mins Total Time  35 mins Course  Baking Cuisine  American Ingredients 340g honey

225g oil (sunflower or arachide)

370g oat flakes

200g barley flakes

200g wheat flakes

100g rye flakes

140g seedless raisins or sultanas

140g nuts (peanuts, hazelnuts or cashew nuts, split and roasted)

75g wheat germ (or millet flakes)

55g apricots, chopped

55g dates, chopped Method Preheat the oven to 180°C. Mix oil and honey together in a saucepan , heat just enough to melt the honey. Mix well into the mixed flakes. Spread thinly on two baking sheets. Bake for 20-30 minutes, turning frequently and making sure the edges don’t burn. It should be just golden and toasted, not roasted. Allow to cool. Mix in the raisins or sultanas, roasted nuts, toasted seeds, chopped dates, apricots and wheat germ. Store in a screw top jar or a plastic box, keeps for one to two weeks. Serve with sliced banana.

4. Boiled eggs

Boil up some eggs now and thank us later. They can be eaten as snacks, on toast, in salads and smushed in cups with butter today and tomorrow. For our guide to boiling the perfect egg, check this out.

5. Ramen

Easy to put together, delicious and even nutritious when topped with veggies.

Chicken ramen recipe by:Colm O'Gorman Delicious, nutritious, and warming, it is the kind of food that feeds your soul and can be turned into a vegetarian dish at ease Servings 4 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  25 mins Total Time  35 mins Course  Main Cuisine  Japanese Ingredients 1l chicken stock or vegetable stock for vegan version

1 red pepper

½ medium onion

2 red chillies

3cm fresh ginger root

2 cobs of corn

12 asparagus spears or some tenderstem broccoli

2 heads of bok choy

3 garlic cloves

2 spring onions

3 tbsp soya sauce

3 tbsp mirin

3 tbsp miso paste

4 portions dried Ramen noodles

4 skinless chicken breasts

4 eggs

a little olive oil Method Wash and remove the stems and seeds from the red pepper and chillies. Peel the onion and cut it into quarters. Peel the garlic. Pop the lot in a food processor and pulse until it is all finely chopped. Warm a little olive oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the chopped vegetables from the food processor and cook them for about ten minutes, stirring occasionally. Peel and finely chop the ginger and add it to the pot. Next, add the stock, mirin and soy sauce. If you have some miso paste, add that too. It has a fabulous flavour, but if you do not have it, do not worry. You will be grand without it. Let your ramen base simmer on a low heat as you prepare the rest of the dish. Wash the corn, bok choy and asparagus spears. You can use tenderstem broccoli instead of asparagus if you prefer, both are delicious. Cut each cob of corn into three pieces. I steam my vegetables in a bamboo steamer over a wok with just a little water boiling away in the base. If you do that, start with the corn, steaming it for about five minutes before adding the rest of the vegetables for another four to five minutes. You could also cook the vegetables in the broth, just pop on the corn ten minutes before you are ready to serve and the other vegetables five minutes later. Heat a frying pan over a medium to high heat and add a little olive oil. Season the chicken breasts with some salt and black pepper and put them in the pan. Cook them for about five minutes on each side, until they are golden brown and cooked through. The best way to check if they are fully cooked is with a meat thermometer, an essential bit of cooking equipment in my view. If you use one, you can ensure perfectly cooked meat every time. Once the breast gets to 74°C, it is ready. While the chicken in cooking, pop the eggs into a pan of boiling water for about four minutes. You want them soft boiled. Put the dried noodles into another pan of boiled water, take the pan off the heat and let them stand for 3 mins. Meanwhile your eggs will be cooked. Take them out of the pan and run them under a cold tap. Crack the shell a little gently, peel it, cut them in two lengthways and save for assembly. They should be soft and slightly runny. When your chicken is cooked, take it out of the pan. By now, you should have steamed your vegetables, so you are ready to serve up. Drain the noodles and divide them between four deep bowls. Pour over a few ladles of ramen base, filling the bowls about three-quarters full. Slice the chicken breasts on the diagonal and add to the bowl. Add the corn, slice the bok choy and add that, along with the asparagus and the eggs. Top off with a little of the spring onion, very finely sliced.

6. Quesadillas

Like a toasted sandwich but better, prep a bunch of quesadillas this morning and toast them on a dry pan over a medium heat to feed hungry children throughout the day.

Chorizo, potato and thyme quesadillas These herby quesadillas with salty chorizo are deliciously cheesy and endlessly versatile - you can make them with a variety of other fillings from chard and Ricotta to sautéed mushrooms Servings 4 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  10 mins Total Time  20 mins Course  Main Cuisine  Mexican Ingredients 200g cooking chorizo, diced

½ onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

350g potatoes, diced and steamed until tender

a small bunch of thyme, shredded

olive oil

400g mix of grated cheddar and Mozzarella cheese

4 large flour tortillas Method Heat a heavy-bottomed pan and add the chorizo and onion with a small dash of olive oil. Cook until the onion turns soft and translucent and the chorizo has started to release its oils. Add the garlic and cook for a further 3-4 minutes. Add the potato, turn up the heat and fry for another 5 minutes. Stir in the thyme and season with salt and pepper. Spread the chorizo mix on one half of the tortilla and sprinkle with the cheese mix. Fold the tortilla over so that you have a half moon. Brush it with a little olive oil (so the tortilla doesn’t stick to the pan) and place in hot, dry frying pan or griddle and cook until the cheese is melted and the outside is golden and crisp. Cut into wedges and serve with your favourite table salsa. A mix of extra mature English cheddar and a little grated Mozzarella makes the perfect cheese mix, with the right flavour and gooiness but it is also delicious with a little grated Lancashire cheese added to the mix.

This recipe is from Mexican Food Made Simple by Thomasina Miers, published by Hodder & Stoughton

7. Couscous

Couscous can be 'cooked' with a little warm water and with the addition of nuts, dried fruit and a tin of beans can become a fully rounded meal - that is delicious too.