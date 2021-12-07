Storm Barra: Seven things to cook when a huge storm is brewing

Provided you have a gas hob or a camping stove, a pot of soup will be warming and welcome over the coming days. It will sit out of the fridge for at least a day in cold weather, making it fine for a power cut.
Spiced lentil and carrot soup
This soup is really fast to make with spicy flavour infused with grated carrot and red lentils - enjoy with a dollop of natural yoghurt
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 tsp cumin seeds
¼-½ tsp chilli flakes
600g carrots, peeled and grated
140g red lentils
1.35l chicken or vegetable stock
125ml milk
salt
freshly ground pepper
To garnish:
4 tbsp natural yoghurt
fresh coriander leaves
extra virgin olive oil
Pitta bread
Method
Heat the oil in a stainless steel saucepan over a medium heat and add the cumin seeds and chilli flakes. Stir for a minute or so, add the grated carrot, lentils, stock and milk.
Bring to the boil, season with salt and freshly ground pepper, then simmer for about 15 minutes or until the carrots and lentils are completely soft.
Puree in a liquidiser until smooth, add a little more stock if it’s too thick. Taste and correct the seasoning. Serve in hot bowls with a dollop of natural yoghurt, some fresh coriander leaves and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil on top. Pitta bread makes a good accompaniment.
Serve it with spaghetti, rice or in rolls, if you have some mince in your fridge now is the time to put it to good use.
Savoury mince
Batch cook this savoury beef mince made with carrots, tomatoes, onions and fresh herbs as a base for dinners throughout the week
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 50 mins
Total Time 60 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2 medium onions, finely diced
2 medium carrots, peeled and diced
1 stick of celery, finely diced
2 garlic cloves, finely diced
500g good beef mince
1 tsp dried parsley
1 tsp dried oregano or marjoram
1 tbsp tomato purée
1 tin of chopped tomatoes
200ml beef stock
1 tbsp Worcester sauce
sea salt
black pepper
rapeseed or extra virgin olive oil
Method
In a large casserole (Dutch oven) heat the oil over medium high heat and add the onions, garlic and celery, seasoning lightly with sea salt. Move around the pan, until the onion starts to soften a little and become translucent.
Add the carrot and continue cooking for another 10 minutes or so, turning the heat down to medium if you need.
Add the mince, and a good pinch of salt and freshly cracked black pepper.
Move the mince around the casserole, breaking it up with the wooden spoon and letting it brown for around five to six minutes before adding the tomato purée and mixed herbs.
Cook for a further five minutes.
Add the tinned tomatoes, Worcester sauce and beef stock.
Season lightly and turn the heat down low, letting it simmer gently, uncovered for 40 minutes to an hour, stirring from time to time. The final consistency should be a nice thick sauce, not too liquid and rich in colour and flavour.
Eat it with milk, on yoghurt, on porridge and in very stressful times by the handful - this is worth putting together first thing.
Granola
Homemade granola is super easy to make in a large batch and will keep fresh for several weeks in a kilner jar
Servings20
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine American
Ingredients
340g honey
225g oil (sunflower or arachide)
370g oat flakes
200g barley flakes
200g wheat flakes
100g rye flakes
140g seedless raisins or sultanas
140g nuts (peanuts, hazelnuts or cashew nuts, split and roasted)
75g wheat germ (or millet flakes)
55g apricots, chopped
55g dates, chopped
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Mix oil and honey together in a saucepan , heat just enough to melt the honey.
Mix well into the mixed flakes.
Spread thinly on two baking sheets.
Bake for 20-30 minutes, turning frequently and making sure the edges don’t burn. It should be just golden and toasted, not roasted.
Allow to cool.
Mix in the raisins or sultanas, roasted nuts, toasted seeds, chopped dates, apricots and wheat germ.
Store in a screw top jar or a plastic box, keeps for one to two weeks. Serve with sliced banana.
Boil up some eggs now and thank us later. They can be eaten as snacks, on toast, in salads and smushed in cups with butter today and tomorrow. For our guide to boiling the perfect egg, check this out.
Easy to put together, delicious and even nutritious when topped with veggies.
Chicken ramen
Delicious, nutritious, and warming, it is the kind of food that feeds your soul and can be turned into a vegetarian dish at ease
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Japanese
Ingredients
1l chicken stock or vegetable stock for vegan version
1 red pepper
½ medium onion
2 red chillies
3cm fresh ginger root
2 cobs of corn
12 asparagus spears or some tenderstem broccoli
2 heads of bok choy
3 garlic cloves
2 spring onions
3 tbsp soya sauce
3 tbsp mirin
3 tbsp miso paste
4 portions dried Ramen noodles
4 skinless chicken breasts
4 eggs
a little olive oil
Method
Wash and remove the stems and seeds from the red pepper and chillies. Peel the onion and cut it into quarters. Peel the garlic. Pop the lot in a food processor and pulse until it is all finely chopped.
Warm a little olive oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the chopped vegetables from the food processor and cook them for about ten minutes, stirring occasionally. Peel and finely chop the ginger and add it to the pot.
Next, add the stock, mirin and soy sauce. If you have some miso paste, add that too. It has a fabulous flavour, but if you do not have it, do not worry. You will be grand without it. Let your ramen base simmer on a low heat as you prepare the rest of the dish.
Wash the corn, bok choy and asparagus spears. You can use tenderstem broccoli instead of asparagus if you prefer, both are delicious. Cut each cob of corn into three pieces. I steam my vegetables in a bamboo steamer over a wok with just a little water boiling away in the base. If you do that, start with the corn, steaming it for about five minutes before adding the rest of the vegetables for another four to five minutes. You could also cook the vegetables in the broth, just pop on the corn ten minutes before you are ready to serve and the other vegetables five minutes later.
Heat a frying pan over a medium to high heat and add a little olive oil. Season the chicken breasts with some salt and black pepper and put them in the pan. Cook them for about five minutes on each side, until they are golden brown and cooked through. The best way to check if they are fully cooked is with a meat thermometer, an essential bit of cooking equipment in my view. If you use one, you can ensure perfectly cooked meat every time. Once the breast gets to 74°C, it is ready.
While the chicken in cooking, pop the eggs into a pan of boiling water for about four minutes. You want them soft boiled. Put the dried noodles into another pan of boiled water, take the pan off the heat and let them stand for 3 mins. Meanwhile your eggs will be cooked. Take them out of the pan and run them under a cold tap. Crack the shell a little gently, peel it, cut them in two lengthways and save for assembly. They should be soft and slightly runny.
When your chicken is cooked, take it out of the pan. By now, you should have steamed your vegetables, so you are ready to serve up. Drain the noodles and divide them between four deep bowls. Pour over a few ladles of ramen base, filling the bowls about three-quarters full. Slice the chicken breasts on the diagonal and add to the bowl. Add the corn, slice the bok choy and add that, along with the asparagus and the eggs. Top off with a little of the spring onion, very finely sliced.
Like a toasted sandwich but better, prep a bunch of quesadillas this morning and toast them on a dry pan over a medium heat to feed hungry children throughout the day.
Chorizo, potato and thyme quesadillas
These herby quesadillas with salty chorizo are deliciously cheesy and endlessly versatile - you can make them with a variety of other fillings from chard and Ricotta to sautéed mushrooms
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Mexican
Ingredients
200g cooking chorizo, diced
½ onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, chopped
350g potatoes, diced and steamed until tender
a small bunch of thyme, shredded
olive oil
400g mix of grated cheddar and Mozzarella cheese
4 large flour tortillas
Method
Heat a heavy-bottomed pan and add the chorizo and onion with a small dash of olive oil. Cook until the onion turns soft and translucent and the chorizo has started to release its oils. Add the garlic and cook for a further 3-4 minutes.
Add the potato, turn up the heat and fry for another 5 minutes. Stir in the thyme and season with salt and pepper. Spread the chorizo mix on one half of the tortilla and sprinkle with the cheese mix.
Fold the tortilla over so that you have a half moon. Brush it with a little olive oil (so the tortilla doesn’t stick to the pan) and place in hot, dry frying pan or griddle and cook until the cheese is melted and the outside is golden and crisp.
Cut into wedges and serve with your favourite table salsa. A mix of extra mature English cheddar and a little grated Mozzarella makes the perfect cheese mix, with the right flavour and gooiness but it is also delicious with a little grated Lancashire cheese added to the mix.
This recipe is from Mexican Food Made Simple by Thomasina Miers, published by Hodder & Stoughton
Couscous can be 'cooked' with a little warm water and with the addition of nuts, dried fruit and a tin of beans can become a fully rounded meal - that is delicious too.
Couscous salad with beets, sweet potatoes and halloumi
A rich meal in itself, this salad keeps well in the fridge and should be a staple of any al fresco feast
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Middle Eastern
Ingredients
1 mug couscous
1½ mugs boiling water/stock made with ½ stock cube
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
zest ½ orange/lemon
1 tbsp cumin
1 heaped tsp smoked paprika
½ tsp turmeric
1 tsp onion and garlic powder
1 tin drained chickpeas
1 heaped tsp dried herbs (parsley/chives)
1 sweet potato (peeled and sprinkled with ½ tsp smoked paprika, ¼ tsp cinnamon, ½ tsp honey, ½ tsp salt, 1 tsp oil)
1 red onion, diced
4-6 baby cooked beets, quartered
200g block halloumi
handful of nuts
chopped fresh herbs (basil, parsley, coriander, chives, mint)
salad leaves
Method
Roast the sweet potato in the oven. Preheat the oven to 180℃. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle over the spices, salt and honey. Bake for 25 minutes until tender on the inside and crisp on the outside.
Next, make the couscous salad. Boil the kettle and get the cling film ready. Measure 1 mug couscous into a large bowl. Add in all the spices and dried herbs.
Open and drain the chickpeas. Rough up a little to remove the skins. Add these to the dried couscous. Zest in the orange or lemon zest. Stir this all together until well combined. Pop the stock cube into the mug and fill up with boiling water.
Now you need to work quickly. Pour the boiling hot stock over the couscous, then add the extra ½ mug. Immediately cover with cling film and allow it to sit for 5 minutes.
Dice the red onion and the baby beets.
Cut the halloumi into cubes. Pop on a baking tray, drizzle with a little oil and bake while the oven is on with the sweet potato for about 10 minutes just until golden brown.
When all the component ingredients are ready, remove the cling film from the top of the bowl. Using a fork fluff up the couscous. Add in the sweet potato, beets, halloumi and red onion.
Add the chopped fresh herbs, season to taste and garnish with some fresh salad leaves.