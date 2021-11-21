Cook along with Darina Allen as she makes her plum pudding for Stir Up Sunday

"In our house," says Darina Allen "plum pudding was usually made in mid-November on Stir Up Sunday. Everyone in the family had to stir so that we could make a wish - I now know that it helped to mix it properly.

"It has always been the tradition in our house to eat the first plum pudding on the evening it is made. The grandchildren can hardly contain themselves with excitement - somehow that plum pudding seems the most delicious, it’s our first taste of Christmas."