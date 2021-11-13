Michelle Darmody: Vegan cake recipes for anyone avoiding dairy or eggs

There is a growing interest in baking without eggs or dairy. The recipes included here do not include either, so most people who are vegan or are omitting either ingredient from their diet can enjoy them.

When choosing the dark chocolate, make sure it does not contain any powdered milk solids. Most good brands will not have this as an ingredient but do have a look.

Flax seeds are often used as an egg substitute. I find that they work best in recipes where the egg is not the star of the show such as denser bakes like brownies or a tea brack. They are less suitable for sponges or meringues. If you do want to try a sponge or meringue or any bake that requires whipped egg whites then chickpea water, known as 'aquafaba', is a more suitable option. Aim to use unsalted chickpea water, it is naturally high in protein and whips up into glossy stiff peaks, just like egg whites.

When using ground flax seeds, simply hydrate one tablespoon of the ground seeds in two tablespoons of room temperature water. The texture is similar to a lightly whisked egg and is good at binding ingredients and keeping your bake moist.

Chocolate orange buns recipe by:Michelle Darmody Light and full of flavour, these buns are delicious with a coffee Servings 12 Preparation Time 5 mins Cooking Time 16 mins Total Time 21 mins Course Baking Ingredients 240mls almond milk

80ml rapeseed oil

1 tbsp cider vinegar

50g cocoa powder, sieved

200g plain flour

1 tsp bread soda, sieved

150g light muscovado sugar

10ml orange juice and the zest of 4 oranges Method Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a bun tin with 12 paper cases. Mix the almond milk, oil, and vinegar in a jug and set aside. Mix the cocoa powder, flour, bread soda and sugar together. Stir in the soya milk mixture, orange juice and zest. Scoop into your prepared bun cases. Bake for about 16 minutes until baked through. Once cool enough to handle place on a wire rack to cool completely.

Orange and almond cake recipe by:Michelle Darmody This cake keeps really well in a tin - if it lasts that long! Servings 12 Preparation Time 5 mins Cooking Time 45 mins Total Time 50 mins Course Baking Ingredients 225g self-raising flour

50g ground almonds

190g golden caster sugar

1 tsp baking powder, sieved

the zest of 4 oranges and 100mls of juice

1 tsp almond essence — optional

100ml light olive oil

90mls almond milk Method Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a 2lb loaf tin with parchment. Mix the flour, ground almonds, sugar, baking powder, and orange zest together. Add the juice, almond essence, oil and almond milk until you have a smooth batter. Scoop into the prepared tin and bake for at least 45 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack to cool completely.