Currabinny cooks: How to cook turnip and our favourite recipes using the swede

In Ireland what we call turnip is, in fact, swede. Turnips are those small white and violet orbs with the green tops like a big white radish. Swede is a root vegetable that belongs to the cruciferous family (other family members are broccoli, cauliflower, kale, cabbage, brussels sprouts etc).

Swede is actually a cross between a turnip and cabbage. They are known as rutabaga in the United States but are called swede throughout the rest of the world. They are one of the hardiest root vegetables to harvest, they grow seasonally — autumn through to winter. Swede are rounded in shape, with a purple-green skin fading in colour towards the base, the flesh is a creamy-yellow colour. Swede have a sweet, earthy flavour and are best cooked until tender/soft but if overcooked they can fall apart.