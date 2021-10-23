Michelle Darmody: Spooky savoury treats to make this Halloween week

It is a little confusing this year having the bank holiday one weekend and Halloween the next. It might be a nice opportunity to spend some time in the kitchen, on this long weekend, and start making some Halloween nibbles.

The mummies can be made with different fillings: for example, small balls of falafel work well if you want a meat-free option. Whichever filling you opt for it is good to wrap the pastry tightly and pinch it well to seal it — otherwise, they can unravel as they bake.