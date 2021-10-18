How to make the best pumpkin soup in under half an hour

If all you know of cooking pumpkins is the slightly rancid smell of Halloween pumpkin 'cooked' thanks to the tiny candle burning within, then you are in for a treat.

Pumpkins and squash are ripe for the picking at this time of year, their sweet flesh made all the more delicious when cooked. With sweet names like crown prince, acorn and butternut squash, bright yellow pattypan, pumpkins are delicious when roasted, stuffed and even in pie.