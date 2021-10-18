How to make the best pumpkin soup in under half an hour

Plus how to pick a tasty pumpkin: what is the difference between butternut squash, an acorn squash and a crown prince? 
Pumpkin soup is ready in 30 minutes. 

Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 08:00
Ciara McDonnell

If all you know of cooking pumpkins is the slightly rancid smell of Halloween pumpkin 'cooked' thanks to the tiny candle burning within, then you are in for a treat. 

Pumpkins and squash are ripe for the picking at this time of year, their sweet flesh made all the more delicious when cooked. With sweet names like crown prince, acorn and butternut squash, bright yellow pattypan, pumpkins are delicious when roasted, stuffed and even in pie

What's the difference between a pumpkin and a squash? 

Darina Allen says, "there's much debate, but I’ve come to the conclusion that if it's orange it’s a pumpkin, if it not it’s a squash or something else - it’s a pretty good guideline From the cook’s point of view. The question is which squash/pumpkin is best to use for a particular recipe. True pumpkin aficionados will tell you to look out for flatter varieties with blue-grey, grey, or dark green skin and bright orange interior, the dense flesh will be sweet and flavourful and can be used for sweet or savoury dishes."

What about soup?

Most pumpkins will work in soup, whose base is either roasted or in this case, gently cooked in stock. The hazelnuts and parsley pesto are entirely optional - if you leave them out the soup will still taste divine. 

Ballymaloe House pumpkin soup with hazelnuts and parsley pesto

recipe by:Darina Allen

Hearty, rich and vivid in colour, this soup is a delicious starter dish for the cold winter months, pairing with a cheese and herb pesto

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

25 mins

Course

Starter

Ingredients

  • 350g onion, sliced

  • 700g pumpkin, chopped

  • 50g-75g butter

  • 1.2 l vegetable stock

  • 110ml cream

  • salt

  • pepper

  • For the parsley pesto:

  • 25g parsley, leaves only (no stalks)

  • 1-2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

  • 40g Parmesan cheese, grated

  • 25g pine nuts

  • 75ml extra virgin olive oil

  • salt 

Method

  1. Melt the butter in a covered saucepan, add the onions and the pumpkin and sweat on a low heat until soft but not coloured, 10–15 minutes. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.

  2. Add the hot vegetable or homemade chicken stock and simmer until tender. Add the cream and liquidise. Taste and correct the seasoning.

  3. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

  4. Roast the hazelnuts for 5-10 minutes. Place the hazelnuts in a tea-towel and rub off the skins, roughly chop.

  5. Put all the pesto ingredients except the oil into the food processor. Whiz for a second or two, add the oil and a little salt. Taste and correct seasoning.

  6. Drizzle parsley pesto over the top of the soup and garnish with roasted hazelnuts.

