Michelle Darmody: Drizzle it, pour it, bake it — Maple syrup makes for great desserts

Chocolate chip maple syrup pudding or maple syrup muffins are perfect for this time of year
This chocolate chip maple syrup pudding is the perfect dessert

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 19:00
Michelle Darmody

Maple syrup is the sap of the maple tree. In cold climates, the trees store starch in their trunks and roots — this starch is then converted to sugar. This gradually rises inside the tree when the weather begins to warm and the result is a luscious, rich, dark golden syrup that is ideal for baking. Almost all of the world's maple syrup hails from Canada or northern states in the US.

The syrup can be of varying quality. The grade is mentioned on the label: with Grade A being the higher while the darker, stronger less subtly varieties which are often not as sweet are considered second best and are called grade B.

There are also some syrup flavourings available that are not maple syrup at all but are just made to taste like it.

Like all sweet things, maple syrup is a form of sugar but it is a more natural form than processed white sugar. It contains some minerals and antioxidants as well as the sugars. The Chocolate chip maple syrup pudding is a real sweet treat. A friend gave me the parsnip muffin recipe a few weeks ago, it is great timing as local parsnips are starting to appear at farmers markets and on shop shelves.

Maple syrup and parsnip muffins

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Parsnip adds a delicious sweetness to these gorgeous muffins

Maple syrup and parsnip muffins

Servings

12

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

40 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 100ml maple syrup

  • 175g butter

  • 160g demerara sugar

  • 3 eggs, lightly beaten

  • 250g self-raising flour

  • 2 tsp baking powder, sieved

  • ½ tsp ground cinnamon

  • 1 tsp ground nutmeg

  • the juice and zest of an orange

  • 250g parsnips, peeled and grated

  • 1 apple, peeled, cored and grated

  • 20g oats

  • 30g walnuts, chopped

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C and place 12 muffin cases into a bun tin.

  2. Place the maple syrup, butter, and sugar into a heavy-based saucepan and melt them together. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes.

  3. Stir the eggs into the butter mixture, along with the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and nutmeg until combined.

  4. Stir in the juice and zest as well as the parsnips, apple, walnuts, and most of the oats.

  5. Scoop the mixture into the muffin cases, sprinkle with the remaining oats. Bake for about 18 minutes until baked through. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Chocolate chip maple syrup pudding

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Serve this straight from the oven with ice cream or softly whipped vanilla cream

Chocolate chip maple syrup pudding

Servings

8

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

40 mins

Total Time

50 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 100g butter

  • 150g demerara sugar

  • 90g smooth peanut butter

  • 375ml milk

  • 1 tbsp cornflour

  • 250ml maple syrup

  • 300g self-raising flour

  • 35g cocoa powder, sieved

  • ¼ tsp of baking powder sieved

  • 50g dark chocolate, broken into small even-sized pieces

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C. Grease an ovenproof dish that is about 3lb in volume.

  2. Put half of the butter, sugar, and peanut butter into a heavy-based saucepan until melted together. This should happen before they boil. Add the milk and allow to simmer, then remove from the heat and set aside.

  3. Melt the rest of the butter and add the cornflour and maple syrup, set aside.

  4. Mix the flour, cocoa powder, and baking powder until completely combined. Add the butter mixture and beat it together. Add the maple syrup mix until it is also combined then stir in the chocolate pieces.

  5. Scoop the mixture into your prepared dish. Bake for 40 minutes until firm to touch.

