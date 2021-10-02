Michelle Darmody: Ginger is the antidote to cold weather and these recipes will warm you up

Ginger provides a lovely warmth to baking which is a real treat this time of year when there is an ever-increasing nip in the air.
I adore crystalised ginger, it has a unique taste and transforms from the quite piquant root into an altogether mellower, softer, chewy treat after it has been soaking in the sugar syrup. Both the lump of ginger and the syrup can be successfully used in baking.
The ginger root is a rhizome that mainly grows in Asian countries and is shipped to Europe. It has been lauded for its medicinal properties for generations and a few slices in warm water is great for easing tummy ache or nausea. Ginger is from the same family as turmeric or cardamom. It is generally best to peel the ginger root before using it in baking. A teaspoon does this more efficiently than a knife, just drag the side of the spoon over the root to remove a thin layer of skin.
The Treacle and ginger loaf included here is dense and heavy and actually tastes nicer a day or two after baking. You can keep it in an air-tight container and ice it just before serving if you wish.
Chocolate ginger tray bake
Ginger pairs extremely well with chocolate - this is the perfect afternoon pick-me-up
Servings12
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time35 mins
Total Time45 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
200g soft butter
50g cocoa powder, sieved
230g golden caster sugar
60ml milk
3 eggs
175g self-raising flour
1 tsp baking powder, sieved
2 tsp ground ginger
2 tbsp crystalised ginger, chopped
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a 10- inch square tin with parchment.
Beat the butter, cocoa powder, sugar, milk and egg together until combined.
Add in the flour, baking powder and powdered ginger until they too are combined. Stir in the crystalised ginger.
Scoop the mixture into you prepared tin and bake for about 35 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin and then cut into squares.
Ginger and treacle cake
Enjoy a slice of this with coffee - it keeps well in a tin
Servings10
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time1 hours 30 mins
Total Time1 hours 40 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
1 tsp ground ginger
1 tsp ground cinnamon
½ tsp nutmeg
175g plain flour
75g butter, cubed
75g treacle
75g golden syrup
75g dark muscovado sugar
½ tsp bread soda, sieved
2 tbsp milk
2 tsp fresh ginger, finely grated
1 egg, lightly beaten
To decorate:
150g icing sugar
3 tbsp orange juice — a little more if needed
a handful of unsalted pistaccio nuts, deshelled and roughly chopped
Method
Preheat your oven to 170°C and line a 1lb loaf tin with parchment.
Sieve the ground ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and flour into a large bowl.
Place the butter, treacle, golden syrup and sugar into a heavy-based saucepan over a low heat until they melt and combine. This will happen well before boiling point.
Stir the bread soda into the milk.
Add the treacle mixture to the flour mixture and combine. Add in the egg and grated ginger until they too are combined. Stir in the milk.
Scoop the mixture into your prepared tin and bake for 80 to 90 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin.
To make the icing, whip the orange juice and icing sugar together until smooth, adding a little more juice if needed. You should be able to spread the icing easily with a pallet knife, it should not be too runny. Sprinkle the nuts on top while the icing is still wet
Crystalised ginger biscuits
Soft almost chewy biscuits heavily spiced with ginger
Servings16
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time20 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
110g self-raising flour
½ tsp bread soda
2 tsp ground ginger
55g butter, cubed
55g golden caster sugar
55g golden syrup
20g porridge oats
10g golden raisins, chopped
10g crystalised ginger, chopped
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and line two flat baking trays with parchment.
Sieve the flour, bread soda and ground ginger together.
Place the butter, golden syrup and sugar into a heavy-based saucepan over a low heat until they melt and combine. This will happen well before boiling point.
Pour the butter mixture into the flour mixture. Add the oats, raisins and crystalised ginger and combine.
Divide the dough into 16 balls and flatten each one onto the baking tray, leaving a little room between each.
Bake for about 10 minutes until they are just turning golden. Allow to cool on a wire rack.