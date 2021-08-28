Currabinny Cooks: Three recipes for 'controversial' coriander, the love/hate herb

Coriander is perhaps the most controversial of all the herbs. People's dislike of coriander is well known and seemingly very common. Coriander haters find the taste overwhelmingly soapy and pungent and that is because most of the cilantro taste and aroma is formed from natural compounds in the leaves called aldehydes, which are also produced during the making of soap.

Factors such as habituation, taste memory and association (possibly) also play a role in the love or hate relationship with coriander. If you often eat or smell coriander, you will become familiar with it and there is a higher chance that you will like it. The environment also plays a role in this. If everyone likes it in your environment, you may take this over sooner. So genetic predispositions aside, we still hold out hope for those of you who simply cannot stand coriander.