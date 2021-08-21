Michelle Darmody: How to make a fruity galette and experiment with different fillings

Galette is a term used in French cuisine to designate various types of flat crusty cakes, usually with a fruit filling and pastry tucked around the sides to form a flat disk-like tart. It can be a little confusing as the word is also used in the North of France to describe a savoury pancake which is usually made with buckwheat flour. The galettes described here are the former.

It is advisable to make sure the galette pastry is always tight and compact so it does not unfold or lose shape during baking.