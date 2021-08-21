Michelle Darmody: How to make a fruity galette and experiment with different fillings

Galette is a term used in French cuisine to designate various types of flat crusty cakes, usually with a fruit filling and pastry tucked around the sides to form a flat disk-like tart. It can be a little confusing as the word is also used in the North of France to describe a savoury pancake which is usually made with buckwheat flour. The galettes described here are the former.
It is advisable to make sure the galette pastry is always tight and compact so it does not unfold or lose shape during baking.
I particularly like frangipane as a filling. This is an almond-flavoured sweet pastry cream, generally made with ground almonds. It goes well with many stone fruit: apricots are a very good pairing with anything almond-based. You can add a drop of almond essence to the frangipane to boost the flavour if you wish.
The Apple Galette uses puff pastry instead of shortcrust — this adds a lightness to the tart. You can experiment with your fillings with either type of pastry. Galettes are pretty free form once you have your pastry recipe correct. At this time of year, berries are particularly juicy and are great in all sorts of cakes.
Plum and frangipane galette
Frangipane is an almond-flavoured sweet pastry cream as a delicious filling.
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time45 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
For the pastry:
225g flour
1 pinch salt
140g cold butter, cut into cubes
55g caster sugar
1 egg, lightly beaten
For the filling:
50g soft butter
40g muscovado sugar
1 egg
100g ground almonds
6 – 8 plums, destoned and sliced
Method
Mix the flour and salt together and rub in the cold butter until it looks like rough breadcrumbs. Do not over mix.
Stir the sugar into the egg, mix it lightly until it begins to dissolve. Add this to the flour with a fork. Bring everything together with your hands then rest the pastry for an hour in the fridge or overnight.
Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a large flat baking tray with parchment.
Roll the pastry into a large disc and place this on the prepared baking tray.
To make the frangipane, beat the sugar and butter until pale and fluffy. Add in the egg and then add the ground almonds until combined. Spread this onto the pastry leaving about three inches around each side. Bunch the sides of the pastry sheet up so they slightly cover the sides of the apple. Pinch them tightly together to prevent the pastry opening during baking.
Bake for about 30 minutes until the pastry is golden. Allow to cool on the tray until it is cool enough to handle then gently slide it onto a wire rack to cool completely.
Apple puff pastry galette
This recipe uses puff pastry instead of shortcrust — this adds a lightness to the tart.
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
3 large cooking apples, peeled, cored, and very thinly sliced
1 tbs golden raisins
40g muscovado sugar
1 tsp cinnamon
2 tsp vanilla
2 tbs melted butter
a large puff pastry sheet or two pressed together — about 500g
1 egg yolk
1/2 tbs golden caster sugar
½ tbs of slivered almonds
Method
Preheat your oven to 200°C and line a large flat baking tray with parchment.
Toss the apple slices and raisins in the muscovado sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, and melted butter Lay the puff pastry onto the baking tray. Arrange the apple slices in circles from the inside out, leaving about three inches around each side.
Bunch the sides of the pastry sheet up so they slightly cover the sides of the apple. Pinch them tightly together to prevent the pastry opening during baking.
Brush the exposed pastry with the egg yolk and sprinkle with the golden caster sugar. Sprinkle the slivered almonds over the whole galette.
Bake for 25 to 30 until the pastry is crisp and golden. Allow to cool on the tray until it is cool enough to handle then gently slide it onto a wire rack to cool completely.
Mixed berry galette
Berries are particularly juicy and are great in all sorts of cakes.
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
For the pastry:
225g flour
1 pinch of salt
140g cold butter, cut into cubes
55g caster sugar
1 egg, lightly beaten
For the filling:
120g raspberries
120g strawberries
120g blackberries
zest of 2 oranges
½ tbs cornstarch, sieved
10g muscovado sugar
To decorate:
1 egg yolk
1/2 tbs golden caster sugar
Method
Mix the flour and salt together and rub in the cold butter until it looks like rough breadcrumbs. Do not over mix.
Stir the sugar into the egg, mix it lightly until it begins to dissolve. Add this to the flour with a fork. Bring everything together with your hands then rest the pastry for an hour in the fridge or overnight.
Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a large flat baking tray with parchment.
Roll the pastry into a large disk.
Toss the berries in the zest, cornstarch, and sugar. Spread this in the center of the pastry leaving about 3 inches all around. Bunch the sides of the pastry sheet up so they slightly cover the berries. Pinch the pastry tightly to prevent it opening during baking. Brush the exposed pastry with the egg yolk and sprinkle with the golden caster sugar.
Bake for about 30 minutes until the pastry is golden. Allow to cool on the tray until it is cool enough to handle then gently slide it onto a wire rack to cool completely.