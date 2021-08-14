Darina Allen: Some ridiculously easy to make Japanese dishes

How about some Japanese food to really keep us in the Olympic vibe. Instead of ordering a pizza or a burger and a pint in a pub, why not impress the pals by whipping up a few super easy Japanese dishes from the host country for your socially-distanced viewing party or get-together.
Most of us would be hard-pressed to name more than two or three Japanese dishes… sushi immediately comes to mind but understandably many feel intimidated to even attempt to make sushi rolls. But scattered sushi, the most ancient form of sushi, is ridiculously easy to make and really delicious. How about ramen — silky noodles and many other good things in a bowl of deeply flavoured broth.
Here’s a list of essential Japanese pantry ingredients to get you started.
- Sushi Rice
- Soya Sauce
- Mirin (sweet rice wine)
- Sake (rice alcohol)
- Rice Vinegar
- Miso (fermented bean paste)
- Wasabi (mustard)
- Pickled Ginger
- Bonito Flakes
- Kombu (kelp)
- Yoma (sesame seeds)
- Togarashi
- Yuzu Sauce (citrus)
- Nori (sheets of toasted seaweed)
- Noodles
Chicken biriyani
This is a perfect meal for a family feast, served up in the middle of the table with lots of tasty sides and everyone helping themselves to platefuls of fragrant, spicy biryani
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time50 mins
Total Time60 mins
CourseMain
CuisineIndian
Ingredients
500g skinless chicken thighs
For the marinade:
60g natural yoghurt
1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder
1 tsp ground coriander
½ tsp turmeric powder
½ tsp ground cumin
½ tsp flaky sea salt
2tsp grated ginger
3 cloves grated garlic
Juice of half a lemon
For the curry:
1 stick of cinnamon
2 bay leaves
5 green cardamom pods
1 whole star anise
5 whole cloves
½ tsp cumin seed
A strand of mace
2 tbsp coconut oil
1 large onion
1 green chilli
1 tsp garam masala
1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder
400g basmati rice
60ml milk
Generous pinch of saffron
Handful of fresh mint leaves
Handful of cashews or flaked almonds, toasted
Method
Mix the ingredients for the marinade together in a bowl. Cut each of the chicken thighs into about five pieces, and if you are using breast meat, cut that into similar sized pieces. Add the meat to the marinade and stir well. Marinade for an hour, or overnight if you wish.
Soak the rice in cold water for thirty minutes while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.
Peel and slice the onion. Chop the green chilli, leave the seeds if you like a little heat or remove them for a milder spiced dish. Heat the oil in a casserole dish or heavy-based saucepan with a lid. When it is good and hot, add the cinnamon, bay leaves, star anise, cumin seed, mace, and lightly crushed cardamon. Turn the heat down to medium and let the spices sizzle for a minute before adding the onion. Fry the onion, stirring regularly, until lightly browned and soft, then remove it from the pan using a slotted spoon and set aside. Leave most of the spices in the pan.
Add the marinated chicken. Sauté the meat for five minutes, then cover the pan and cook it over a low heat for another five minutes. Chop the mint leaves and add to the chicken along with the chopped green chilli, garam masala and chilli powder. Cook for another five minutes and then turn off the heat. Remove the chicken from the pan and set to one side. There should only be a little gravy just coating the chicken at this stage. If is any wetter, allow it to cook for a few more minutes until most of the liquid has evaporated.
Warm the milk and add the saffron. Allow it to soak for at least fifteen minutes.
Bring a large pan of water to the boil and add a few teaspoons of salt. Drain the rice, rinse it well and add it to the boiling water. Bring back to the boil, reduce to a simmer, and cook for about five minutes. You want to partly cook the rice, so the edges of each grain are soft, but the middle is still a little hard. Drain the rice and begin to assemble the biryani. Do this while the rice is still hot.
Add a tablespoon of melted coconut oil and another of water to the bottom of the casserole dish. Add one-third of the cooked rice, spreading it across the base of the dish. Sprinkle over one-third of the saffron milk, and half of the cooked chicken and onions. Add another layer of rice and repeat as before, using all the remaining chicken and onion. Add a final layer of rice, and sprinkle over the last of the saffron milk. Pour a few tablespoons of water around the sides of the dish and cover it with some greaseproof paper or kitchen foil before closing the lid. Put the pot over a high heat until you get some steam going. You can check to see if that has happened after a few minutes.
Once it is steaming, turn the heat to low and cook for twenty minutes. After that time has passed, check the rice. It should be perfectly cooked and fluffy. Scatter the toasted nuts and, if you fancy them, some crispy fried onions over the dish. Serve with cucumber raita and other of your favourite sides, an onion relish, poppadom and some mango chutney would be perfect.
Ramen
Ramen is the ultimate comfort food, the basic broth needs to be well flavoured but it can be varied in so many ways. It can be a mixture of chicken, pork, dashi, miso or vegetable-based
Servings6
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time20 mins
CourseMain
CuisineJapanese
Ingredients
1.8 litres homemade broth
2 tbsp soy sauce
2 tbsp mirin
2.5cm chunk ginger root, gently smashed
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tsp dark sesame oil
300g squash or pumpkin, diced into 5mm dice
2 red chillies, finely sliced
200g ramen noodles or egg noodles
100gmizuna or spinach or Swiss chard or kale, roughly chopped
2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, roughly chopped
freshly squeezed juice of 1 lime
450g sliced cooked chicken thighs, with or without skin
3 hard-boiled’eggs — cook for 7-8 minutes rather than 10
6 green onions, thinly sliced on the diagonal
6 lime wedges
Method
Heat well-flavoured chicken stock with soy sauce, mirin and ginger. Simmer gently for 5 to 10 minutes. Discard the ginger. Season with salt and pepper. Add the sesame oil, squash and sliced chilli and simmer for 10 minutes. Taste and tweak if necessary, it needs to be highly seasoned.
Cook the noodles in boiling water until just tender (usually 4 to 5 minutes but check the directions on the package). Drain well. Add the mizuna or other greens to the soup, cook for 1-2 minutes, then add the coriander and lime juice.
Place the noodles in each bowl, top with the sliced or shredded chicken. Ladle the broth over noodles. Shell the eggs, halve and lay half an egg in each bowl and sprinkle with lots of green spring onions and garnish with a lime wedge. Eat while very hot — broth first and then other ingredients or any way you want.
The Waterford Harvest Festival is one of Ireland’s leading food festivals and has been re-imagined this year into a week-long citywide initiative — running from Monday, September 6 to Sunday, September 12, 2021. The aim is to highlight and promote Waterford’s rich and diverse food culture and heritage. This major festival will revitalise the food experience industry following the pandemic, by providing an opportunity for local restaurants, eateries and food producers to showcase their talents nationally in Ireland’s oldest city.
The programme will include specialised menus, cooking showcases, collaborations and more.
waterfordharvestfestival.ie
Exciting news from Ballymaloe Cookery School… Our Afternoon Cookery Demonstrations are back. Next up is Five Summer Tarts — Sweet and Savoury with Rachel Allen on Friday, August 20. Limited numbers, socially-distanced, complying with all government and NPHET regulations. €125 per person. Recipes and tasting of all dishes included.
cookingisfun.ie or call 021 4646785
Hans and Gaby Wieland, founders of Sligo Food Tours, have just launched a new Sligo Food Tours eBook, featuring a dedicated digital guide to their very best culinary hotspots and food producers in Sligo. The eBook includes interviews with top Sligo chefs and cafe and restaurant owners, as well as the story of Sligo’s food history.
neantog.com
Swing by Pilgrims Restaurant in Roscarberry, (Book first) to enjoy their delicious version of Katsu — a favourite on the menu for several years. Or journey on to Ballydehob: behind Levis’ pub, you’ll find Brian Donnelly and Jenny Holland’s Bia Rebel Food Truck serving up steaming bowls of Ramen, Kaarage and much more.