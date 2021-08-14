Darina Allen: Some ridiculously easy to make Japanese dishes

Method

Mix the ingredients for the marinade together in a bowl. Cut each of the chicken thighs into about five pieces, and if you are using breast meat, cut that into similar sized pieces. Add the meat to the marinade and stir well. Marinade for an hour, or overnight if you wish.

Soak the rice in cold water for thirty minutes while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.

Peel and slice the onion. Chop the green chilli, leave the seeds if you like a little heat or remove them for a milder spiced dish. Heat the oil in a casserole dish or heavy-based saucepan with a lid. When it is good and hot, add the cinnamon, bay leaves, star anise, cumin seed, mace, and lightly crushed cardamon. Turn the heat down to medium and let the spices sizzle for a minute before adding the onion. Fry the onion, stirring regularly, until lightly browned and soft, then remove it from the pan using a slotted spoon and set aside. Leave most of the spices in the pan.

Add the marinated chicken. Sauté the meat for five minutes, then cover the pan and cook it over a low heat for another five minutes. Chop the mint leaves and add to the chicken along with the chopped green chilli, garam masala and chilli powder. Cook for another five minutes and then turn off the heat. Remove the chicken from the pan and set to one side. There should only be a little gravy just coating the chicken at this stage. If is any wetter, allow it to cook for a few more minutes until most of the liquid has evaporated.

Warm the milk and add the saffron. Allow it to soak for at least fifteen minutes.

Bring a large pan of water to the boil and add a few teaspoons of salt. Drain the rice, rinse it well and add it to the boiling water. Bring back to the boil, reduce to a simmer, and cook for about five minutes. You want to partly cook the rice, so the edges of each grain are soft, but the middle is still a little hard. Drain the rice and begin to assemble the biryani. Do this while the rice is still hot.

Add a tablespoon of melted coconut oil and another of water to the bottom of the casserole dish. Add one-third of the cooked rice, spreading it across the base of the dish. Sprinkle over one-third of the saffron milk, and half of the cooked chicken and onions. Add another layer of rice and repeat as before, using all the remaining chicken and onion. Add a final layer of rice, and sprinkle over the last of the saffron milk. Pour a few tablespoons of water around the sides of the dish and cover it with some greaseproof paper or kitchen foil before closing the lid. Put the pot over a high heat until you get some steam going. You can check to see if that has happened after a few minutes.