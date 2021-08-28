Michelle Darmody: These are the perfect end-of-summer recipes

No distress if you deal with damsons and sweet, plump plums are delicious baked
Freshly whipped cream and some broken meringue works well as a type of Eton Mess. Or sometimes I use crumbled biscuits in place of the meringue.

Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 06:00
Michelle Darmody

Damsons are more ovoid in shape than most plums and can be found growing in the wild in the Irish countryside. They are usually a little too tart to eat straight off the tree but they make excellent jam. Damsons tend to soften and rot quickly after picking so it is good to use them as soon as you have them harvested. They can be substituted for plums in almost any recipe. Also they freeze better than most plums.

When using either damsons or plums you do not need to peel them as their skins are not tough — and as a bonus the skin adds some extra fibre and nutrients to your recipes. You can store the poached damsons in an airtight container in the fridge for a few days or freeze for up to five months. They can be served for breakfast with yogurt and granola or as a dessert.

Sunken Plum Cake

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

The combination of plum and orange zest works nicely in this Sunken Plum Cake: you can use damsons here instead of plums if you have them to hand.

Sunken Plum Cake

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

60 mins

Total Time

1 hours 15 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 250g soft butter

  • the zest of an orange and 180mls orange juice

  • 320g golden caster sugar

  • 4 eggs

  • 225g self-raising flour

  • 6 dark-skinned plums, destoned and sliced

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 170°C and line an 8-inch round cake tin with parchment. A spring-form or loose base works best.

  2. Beat the butter, zest and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs slowly, one at a time until combined. Gently add in the flour and the juice until a smooth batter is formed.

  3. Scoop the batter into your prepared tin and lay the plum slices on top pressing them in very gently.

  4. Bake for an hour or until a skewer comes out of the batter clean. Once cool enough to handle transfer onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Poached Damsons with Whipped Mascarpone

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

A fresh, summery dessert that is the perfect after-dinner treat

Poached Damsons with Whipped Mascarpone

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 500g damsons, destoned and cut in half

  • 200mls ruby port

  • 50mls honey

  • the zest and juice of 2 oranges

  • about 5 cardamom pods, lightly crushed

  • for the whipped mascarpone:

  • 150mls cream

  • 110g mascarpone

  • 1 tbs honey

  • 1 tsp vanilla

Method

  1. Place all of the ingredients for the damsons into a heavy-based saucepan and gently bring to a simmer. The damsons should soften but not lose their shape.

  2. Set aside to cool. You can remove the cardamom pods.

  3. Whip the cream until it forms stiff peaks. Add the mascarpone, vanilla, and the honey and continue to whisk until it is light and fluffy. Serve with the damsons.

Almond and Plum Bake

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

A delicious fruity crumble that everyone will enjoy

Almond and Plum Bake

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

35 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 150g cold butter, cubed

  • 200g plain flour

  • 100g ground almonds

  • 100g muscovado sugar

  • 50g almonds, roughly chopped

  • 600g ripe plums, destoned and cut into slices

  • 1 tsp almond essence

  • 2 tsp vanilla

  • 2 tbs honey

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C.

  2. Rub the butter into the flour, ground almonds, and sugar until it looks like rough breadcrumbs. Stir the chopped almonds through.

  3. Toss the plums in the almond, vanilla, and honey. If they are a little dry, rather than ripe and juicy, you can add a few tablespoons of orange juice. Place the plums into an ovenproof dish.

  4. Sprinkle the crumble mixture on top and pat it down lightly. Bake for about 35 minutes until the topping is golden and the plums are bubbling.

