Michelle Darmody: These are the perfect end-of-summer recipes

Damsons are more ovoid in shape than most plums and can be found growing in the wild in the Irish countryside. They are usually a little too tart to eat straight off the tree but they make excellent jam. Damsons tend to soften and rot quickly after picking so it is good to use them as soon as you have them harvested. They can be substituted for plums in almost any recipe. Also they freeze better than most plums.
When using either damsons or plums you do not need to peel them as their skins are not tough — and as a bonus the skin adds some extra fibre and nutrients to your recipes. You can store the poached damsons in an airtight container in the fridge for a few days or freeze for up to five months. They can be served for breakfast with yogurt and granola or as a dessert.
Freshly whipped cream and some broken meringue works well as a type of Eton Mess. Or sometimes I use crumbled biscuits in place of the meringue.
Sunken Plum Cake
The combination of plum and orange zest works nicely in this Sunken Plum Cake: you can use damsons here instead of plums if you have them to hand.
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time60 mins
Total Time1 hours 15 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
250g soft butter
the zest of an orange and 180mls orange juice
320g golden caster sugar
4 eggs
225g self-raising flour
6 dark-skinned plums, destoned and sliced
Method
Preheat your oven to 170°C and line an 8-inch round cake tin with parchment. A spring-form or loose base works best.
Beat the butter, zest and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs slowly, one at a time until combined. Gently add in the flour and the juice until a smooth batter is formed.
Scoop the batter into your prepared tin and lay the plum slices on top pressing them in very gently.
Bake for an hour or until a skewer comes out of the batter clean. Once cool enough to handle transfer onto a wire rack to cool completely.
Poached Damsons with Whipped Mascarpone
A fresh, summery dessert that is the perfect after-dinner treat
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time20 mins
CourseDessert
Ingredients
500g damsons, destoned and cut in half
200mls ruby port
50mls honey
the zest and juice of 2 oranges
about 5 cardamom pods, lightly crushed
for the whipped mascarpone:
150mls cream
110g mascarpone
1 tbs honey
1 tsp vanilla
Method
Place all of the ingredients for the damsons into a heavy-based saucepan and gently bring to a simmer. The damsons should soften but not lose their shape.
Set aside to cool. You can remove the cardamom pods.
Whip the cream until it forms stiff peaks. Add the mascarpone, vanilla, and the honey and continue to whisk until it is light and fluffy. Serve with the damsons.
Almond and Plum Bake
A delicious fruity crumble that everyone will enjoy
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time35 mins
Total Time45 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
150g cold butter, cubed
200g plain flour
100g ground almonds
100g muscovado sugar
50g almonds, roughly chopped
600g ripe plums, destoned and cut into slices
1 tsp almond essence
2 tsp vanilla
2 tbs honey
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C.
Rub the butter into the flour, ground almonds, and sugar until it looks like rough breadcrumbs. Stir the chopped almonds through.
Toss the plums in the almond, vanilla, and honey. If they are a little dry, rather than ripe and juicy, you can add a few tablespoons of orange juice. Place the plums into an ovenproof dish.
Sprinkle the crumble mixture on top and pat it down lightly. Bake for about 35 minutes until the topping is golden and the plums are bubbling.