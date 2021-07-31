Currabinny cooks: Midweek meals that are interesting and tasty

The midweek meal, usually meaning a quick, easy and affordable dinner made during busy work weeks when you might not have much time or energy. Ourselves, being creatures without much of a regular 9-5 routine haven’t had much use for the concept. When we are in Dublin, we generally pick up food each day for each specific meal. This suits us fine living in the city when each day might be different and things pop up all the time to interrupt any plans for dinner.

Spending more time down in Currabinny in Cork recently, we find ourselves less able to pick up things day-to-day. Meals, therefore, get planned ahead out of convenience and practicality. There is a danger of course; instead of picking exactly what we need for whatever you are cooking later that day, you may find yourself bulk buying things you may or may not need. We are also always terrified of food becoming too subscribed, organised and regimented. This must be cooked on this day, that must be eaten on that day etc. This feels resoundingly stale, uncreative and lacking the spontaneity and fun which makes cooking enjoyable.

With the midweek meal now a part of our culinary reality here in Cork, we have been trying to find ways to keep things interesting whilst also being practical. It is important to note that we have all the respect for anyone who is in a position where being very organised and regimented around food is a necessity. We also accept that it isn’t always economical, practical or convenient to treat food as something to play or be creative with all the time. Our own experience of keeping midweek meals fresh heavily relies on our own food ethos.

That is, to cook with the seasons, local produce where possible and always choose good quality, organic or ethically sourced produce where possible. By sticking to these tenants we find ourselves buying only the fresh produce that is really good right now and basing our meals on that. If there is a good glut of courgette or aubergine then those things will feature heavily in that week's cooking. Whatever is leftover you can pickle or even freeze for another time. It is important to have a rough plan before you hit the shops and to have good store cupboard ingredients to fall back on, but sharpening up these rough ideas into proper meals using only the very best in-season produce you pick up that week ensures things are kept in some way exciting and fresh.

Moussaka recipe by:Currabinny Cooks This is a great recipe for a midweek meal as it uses a good mixture of very good fresh, in season ingredients and loads of wonderful store-cupboard staples Servings 4 Preparation Time 15 mins Cooking Time 1 hours 15 mins Total Time 1 hours 30 mins Course Main Ingredients 3 medium aubergines, cubed

500g good quality lamb mince

6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

4 shallots, finely chopped

100ml red wine

60g tomato paste

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

600ml good quality chicken stock

80ml olive oil

small handful of oregano leaves

pinch of ground cinnamon

big pinch of red pepper flakes

handful of parsley, chopped

sea salt

black pepper

For the topping:

500ml Greek yoghurt

3 eggs

1 heaped tbsp cream flour

2 garlic cloves, crushed

100g Parmesan, grated

2 balls of buffalo Mozzarella, cut into slices

small handful of pine nuts

small handful of parsley, chopped

small pinch of sea salt Method Preheat the oven to 240°C. In a large casserole, mix together the aubergine, mince, onion, oil, oregano, tomato paste, garlic, cinnamon and red pepper flakes. Season with sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper. Place in the preheated oven for around 30 minutes, taking it out halfway to break up the meat. After 30 minutes, the meat should have browned nicely and the aubergine starting to soften. Take out of the oven and pour in the stock, red wine, parsley and can of tomatoes. Mix everything together well and place back in the oven for another 30-35 minutes. Meanwhile makes the topping by whisking together the yoghurt, eggs, flour, garlic and parmesan in a small bowl with a small pinch of salt. Take the moussaka out of the oven and carefully pour the topping on top, spreading it as evenly as possible. Sprinkle over a little parsley and place the mozzarella slices on top and lastly sprinkle over the pine nuts. Place back in the oven for a final 15-20 minutes until the mozzarella is melted and turning golden. Leave the moussaka to cool for around 15 minutes before eating.

Fish cakes recipe by:Currabinny Cooks We don’t like our fish cakes too fussy or elaborate so these are very paired back, making the potatoes and fish the stars of the show Servings 4 Preparation Time 18 mins Cooking Time 30 mins Total Time 48 mins Course Main Ingredients 500g new season potatoes

400g salmon darnes or fillets

Handful of parsley, chopped

1 large organic egg, beaten

Extra virgin olive oil

4-5 black peppercorns, bashed

2 bay leaves

2 teaspoons of white wine vinegar

1 egg

Butter

Sea salt and freshly-cracked black pepper Method Boil the potatoes in a big pan of salted boiling water for around 15 until tender enough to crush or mash. Drain and set aside. Poach the salmon in a shallow pan with just enough water to cover the salmon. Add the bashed peppercorns, bay leaves and white wine vinegar and bring to the boil. Lower the heat and cover the pan, cooking for a further 5 minutes. Turn the heat off but keep the lid on while you prepare the potatoes. Roughly mash or crush the potatoes with a good knob of butter, a pinch of sea salt and a few cracks of black pepper. Chop the parsley and add to the potatoes. Remove the salmon from the poaching water, remove the skin and tear the fish up into flakes. Add the fish and beaten egg to potato and parsley mixture and make sure everything is well combined but still a little rough texture-wise. You don’t want to make a paste. Using your hands, form the fishcakes. You should be able to get around 6 medium sized patties. Place the fishcakes in the fridge for around 30 minutes before cooking. Heat a little olive oil in a frying pan over a medium-high heat. Add the butter to the pan and then cook the fishcakes in batches if needed. Let them cook for around 6 minutes on each side — enough time so that the cakes for a lovely golden-brown crust. Serve them with a wedge of lemon and some nice garden leaves or even some green beans.