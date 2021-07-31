Derval O'Rourke: Join me on a 'run to Tokyo' to raise funds for CUH Children's Emergency Department

Since becoming a parent, I recognise more how much care is required to keep children safe from harm. That is why I have been working with Cork University Hospital and CUH charity as a charity partner for the past few years. Children playing and exploring is part of life but sometimes even the most fearless superheroes have accidents that can result in a visit to the Emergency Department! Nobody likes to think about children in A&E, especially as a parent, but we know it does happen. In fact, 20% of all emergency patients are children. This week I’ll share details on my charity fundraiser with CUH Children’s Emergency Department, along with a super summery slaw recipe.

What does CUH Children’s Emergency Department do?

The CUH Emergency Department sees children for a number of reasons, some of which include major trauma, broken bones, high temperatures, mental health issues, acute illness, etc. If one child needs urgent care they are accompanied by an adult and often siblings may need to come to the Emergency Department too, if there is no one else available to care for them. Understandably, for children waiting around this can lead to restlessness.

What is the objective of the fundraiser?

The Emergency Department is a bustling, busy environment. It can be stressful for an adult when they come through CUH doors for care — and for children, these feelings of stress are amplified. When a parent brings a child to the CUH Emergency Department, they want to remove as much stress as possible, for the parent and the child. That is why this fundraiser was created with the goal of making a separate Children’s Emergency Department. It will also free up space within the main CUH Emergency Department.

What this new Children’s Emergency Department will look like:

This new Children’s Emergency Department will be a safer, calmer, child-friendly environment that will benefit any family that walks through the hospital doors. It will include the following:

Audio-visual separation from adults

Child friendly (toys, decorations, etc.)

Bottle warmers and fresh water

A separate waiting area

A family room

A baby changing area

This will help distract and entertain children during medical procedures or assessments, all tools needed to make the paediatric medical staff in CUH job easier and also help the children feel calmer when they are not feeling well.

What the fundraiser involves

This Children’s Emergency Department needs €750,000 in order to get developed. With such a big amount of money required, an extra special fundraiser is needed! So, I decided I wanted to cover the distance from Cork to Tokyo which is 9,789km. Of course, this would be impossible to do on my own. That’s how the idea of teams came about — I want to get as many people involved as possible. Anybody at any fitness level can take part in this challenge because as a team, we can cover the distance at our own pace. Whether that is walking, running or cycling! So far, in two weeks I have covered 180km! However, I want to continue to grow my team to help me get there faster.

How can you help

This virtual challenge fundraiser requires a team effort, so the more people involved the better! We're building a team to cover the distance of Cork to Tokyo in the month of July — in time for the Olympics Closing Ceremony on August 8 in Tokyo. Due to the world-wide pandemic, we cannot physically travel to the games this year, but virtually, together as a team we can make it to Tokyo. I have a fundraising target of €25,000. For anybody looking to join the team you can register on iDonate or even if you do not want to take part in this challenge, you can make a small donation instead for this great cause.

Wellness Tip:

Most orange-coloured vegetables including carrots, sweet potatoes, butternut squash, etc all contain the essential nutrient Vitamin A. Vitamin A supports a healthy immune system, improves eyesight vision especially at night and supports bone health.

Movement of the Week:

The bodyweight squat is a great exercise to include in your workout routine because it increases muscular endurance and strength, especially in the leg and glute muscles. Tips on how to perform this exercise include:

keep your back upright

engage your core muscles

squat to parallel level

ensure your knees do not trace over your toes

Carrot, apple and beetroot slaw recipe by:Derval O'Rourke This simple, summertime salad can be served with some chicken and green leaves such as rocket or spinach, or scatter some seeds on top for a lovely crunch Servings 4 Preparation Time 15 mins Total Time 15 mins Course Side Ingredients 2 raw beetroot, peeled and grated

4 eating apples, peeled and grated

4 medium raw carrots, peeled and grated

handful of fresh coriander, roughly chopped

handful of fresh parsley, roughly chopped

100ml orange juice

2 tsp balsamic vinegar

sea salt

cracked black pepper Method In a large bowl mix together the beetroot, carrot, apple, coriander, and mint. Pour the orange juice and balsamic vinegar into the bowl and thoroughly mix through. Finally, season to taste with the salt and pepper. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container.