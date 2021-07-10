Currabinny Cooks: Three recipes that make samphire shine 

One of our neighbours in Currabinny used to harvest samphire from the little cliffs which jut down from the forest before they crumble into the sea.

I didn’t think much of it when I was little but I have since grown to absolutely adore this salty little weed. It grows in a particular patch on a sharp, splinter of rock jutting out from below the tree line and out onto the shore. It can only safely be accessed at low tide before the swell of the ocean all but submerges any route to get at it. Indeed, samphire gathering is often an unsafe business, those doing so sometimes taking appalling risks to collect it.